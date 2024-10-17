ADVERTISEMENT

The Sunday Crossword No. 3328

Published - October 17, 2024 12:40 pm IST

Across

1 Two descriptions of freshly-baked cake that’s finished off? (4,3,6)

8 Suddenly realise: t-toupée! (4)

9 Flights, not all ending in landings? (10)

10 Particle; Rutherford originated this one’s name, orginally! (6)

11 Rashly tasering Tangiers’ ingrates, picking any that’s most furious? (8)

12 As a report misrepresented Pavarotti? (5,4)

14 Deceiver in bar rebuffed (4)

15 On reflection, fan – Everyman admitted – is … not a sophisticated type (4)

16 Contemptuous quality, characteristic of nit? (9)

20 Here you may see advocate – or advocaat (2,3,3)

21 Pacino’s stunning in Somewhere in France (6)

23 Glamorous types’ bit of glam rubbish at #1? (10)

24 That woman had place to keep tools (4)

25 Modern inequality, focus of flipflop? (7,6)

Down

1 Morning’s fresh water and powder sprinkled around duke (7)

2 Report of Bishop’s neighbour’s darkest hours (5)

3 Agrees, in a hearing, say, to be heard (7)

4 Moving round Asia – and El Dorado! – showing no animation (4,2,1,8)

5 Removes ropes from a French doctor, son (6)

6 Customs planting Detective Inspector in time-share (9)

7 Furniture item as’ll help actor (7)

13 The cigars distributed in Parliament (9)

15 Earned around half a C; caused irritation (7)

17 Drunkenly wails welcoming greeting – language! (7)

18 Hide, in part of Mediterranean island closest to Cairo (7)

19 Demur, having a thing (6)

22 Dish – often fish, portion of Hippoglossus hippoglossus (5)

Solution no. 3327

