The Sunday Crossword No. 3328

Across
1 Two descriptions of freshly-baked cake that’s finished off? (4,3,6)
8 Suddenly realise: t-toupée! (4)
9 Flights, not all ending in landings? (10)
10 Particle; Rutherford originated this one’s name, orginally! (6)
11 Rashly tasering Tangiers’ ingrates, picking any that’s most furious? (8)
12 As a report misrepresented Pavarotti? (5,4)
14 Deceiver in bar rebuffed (4)
15 On reflection, fan – Everyman admitted – is … not a sophisticated type (4)
16 Contemptuous quality, characteristic of nit? (9)
20 Here you may see advocate – or advocaat (2,3,3)
21 Pacino’s stunning in Somewhere in France (6)
23 Glamorous types’ bit of glam rubbish at #1? (10)
24 That woman had place to keep tools (4)
25 Modern inequality, focus of flipflop? (7,6)
Down
1 Morning’s fresh water and powder sprinkled around duke (7)
2 Report of Bishop’s neighbour’s darkest hours (5)
3 Agrees, in a hearing, say, to be heard (7)
4 Moving round Asia – and El Dorado! – showing no animation (4,2,1,8)
5 Removes ropes from a French doctor, son (6)
6 Customs planting Detective Inspector in time-share (9)
7 Furniture item as’ll help actor (7)
13 The cigars distributed in Parliament (9)
15 Earned around half a C; caused irritation (7)
17 Drunkenly wails welcoming greeting – language! (7)
18 Hide, in part of Mediterranean island closest to Cairo (7)
19 Demur, having a thing (6)
22 Dish – often fish, portion of Hippoglossus hippoglossus (5)
Solution no. 3327
Published - October 17, 2024 12:40 pm IST