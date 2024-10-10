The Sunday Crossword No. 3327

Across

1 Son, clumsy, far from alert (10)

6 Possesseth headgear, ‘tis put on horse (4)

9 Pulling wrestling move that binds (7,3)

10 First man to block America First (4)

12 Angry Charlotte and King Edward’s unwanted issues (3,8)

15 A long, powerful harmonic object rendered naturally, principally? (7)

16 Tedious far side of Stromboli, disruptive smoker (7)

17 They describe pupils’ behaviour: explosions, gunshot, etc (7)

19 Ripped off like a dart (7)

20 Euros for brioche? (6,5)

23 As delivered, proper ceremony (4)

24 Hoarding William’s canned food (10)

25 Nauseous, oily, not a little lugubrious (4)

26 ‘Cyber-’? ‘E-’? Call out what some junk may be! (10)

Down

1 Git given a fizzy drink (4)

2 Regularly unteach Mormons found in this state (4)

3 Sweet book with Sussex setting… (8,4)

4 … agreed, that’s an extract from it (5,2)

5 Safari centre sees Everyman fatigue abrupt Scotsman after capsizing (7)

7 Accepting only some commands of orthodontists, etc (3,2,5)

8 Fake some deaths where people might be living (10)

11 Shrinking baked good: it’ll keep you in shape (8,4)

13 Director, light-hearted fellow, equips places with milkmaids (5,5)

14 Inflamed, each lech’s mostly shown involuntary movement (10)

18 Magnificent muesli in mix bachelor’s ingested (7)

19 Poet, husky in voice? (7)

21 Miserable poet on the up (4)

22 Tennis legend showing evidence of fire and energy (4)

Solution no. 3326

