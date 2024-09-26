GIFT a SubscriptionGift
The Sunday crossword no. 3325

Published - September 26, 2024 09:00 am IST

Across

1 Micropalaeontologist’s hiding a gemstone (4)

3 Stemwinder repaired in Central America? (10)

9 Few assets periodically offering direction (4)

10 British genius’s drunk natural gin (4,6)

11 Friend of Oliver King has nickel-iron tool (7,5)

15 What William came to do with horse chestnut, you say? (7)

16 Hamper with feathers from Siam, we’re told (3,4)

17 Pieces of doom-laden rag edited in a fury (7)

19 Monster in a fairy tale? (7)

20 Office ‘allies’ differing in everyday scene (1,5,2,4)

23 Bouncer or 10 at Northern Ireland’s dance (6,4)

24 That man’s going to somewhere very hot (4)

25 Checked in to hotel and did sink in (10)

26 Bolt, horse (4)

Down

1 Duck, swans and egret – cold, not good – and everyone knows it! (4,6)

2 Teetotallers ordering teas in bars (10)

4 Everyman competes – with, in final stages, prize winner – in BBC shows (7)

5 What implement niftily gyrates, nearing ultimate tightness primarily? (4,3)

6 Dealt a bad hand, left this mortal coil? (8,3)

7 In uprising, be malevolent (4)

8 Badgers and horses (4)

12 Relaxes, taking in clubs perhaps in informal attire (6,5)

13 Praise remark describing snarled lip (10)

14 Son enrolled uncertainly having invested £1,000, and explored underwater (10)

18 What a very young footballer might do, repeatedly? (7)

19 BMX trick from Jonathan Ross: honestly! (7)

21 Upset, curses celebrity (4)

22 Poles’ uniform, grand and tightfitting (4)

Solution no. 3324

Published - September 26, 2024 09:00 am IST

