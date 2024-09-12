GIFT a SubscriptionGift
The Sunday crossword no. 3323

Published - September 12, 2024 09:00 am IST

Across

1 Crazy long tale about saloon, perhaps, somewhere in Indian Ocean … (10)

6 … eastern image in long tale (4)

9 Sterilise (milk perhaps) that’s in and out of sight, they say (10)

10 File’s one showing fellows by university (4)

12 Freak’s metal bananas in secondhand stalls (4,7)

15 Primarily Spanish in etymology: ranges, rising apexes serrated? (7)

16 Cold – wearing summer footwear – disgrace! (7)

17 Dope and rye – wasted – this’ll help you see straight (3-4)

19 Some confront a rioter in Canadian province (7)

20 Bug … bear … cricket, perhaps (5,6)

23 Flipping prison sentence to throw out (4)

24 Everyman is unable to express ‘dunno’ (1,6,3)

25 Care for a round number? 500? (4)

26 Concerning school to escape being reviewed: make a new plan (10)

Down

1 Before start of evening, clean the floor that’s pine (4)

2 Soupçon of fly (4)

3 Attacks poor and gambles the lot (4,3,5)

4 Presents – or hides from view? (7)

5 Believes in counterfeits (7)

7 President concealing ‘legal’ cash for those seeking power (10)

8 In conversation, parish representative’s advisor (10)

11 Robert skates erratically: it’s a way of crossing the water (12)

13 Fools’ son intended to lose heart in test (10)

14 Echoing intemperate petitioner (10)

18 Criticise a revolutionary style (7)

19 Incredibly wide, rustling up cocaine (7)

21 Old Testament figure seen in chocolate sauce (4)

22 Use a keyboard, and strain (4)

Solution no. 3322

Published - September 12, 2024 09:00 am IST

