The Sunday Crossword No. 3322

Across

1 Short shabby detective – US – I went there! (8)

5 English: scratching head, unable to qualify (6)

9 Edward by island on sailboat, reversing at water’s edge (8)

10 Awkward, grand and long – at the outset, uncle’s hosted (6)

11 Everyman is improperly described by two lines making damaging accusation (5)

13 Squeeze a beauty, we’re told, to arouse memories (4,1,4)

15 Postpone unit’s dance and indoor game (5,8)

17 Range of human inaction unsettling (8,5)

21 On track, bat’s simple stroke (3,6)

22 Nosy astronauts left (5)

23 Studious, tense and wimpish (6)

24 Swayed, being camp (8)

26 Once again despatched gift without slightest hint of provocation (6)

27 Suffers sea song I butchered (8)

Down

1 Feuding family’s pills laced with uranium (8)

2 ‘Animal star sign.’ ‘Chameleon?’ ‘Not entirely.’ (3)

3 Brief moments with that French woman – and wine (7)

4 ‘Undecorated’? Right to get rise, as base layer’s been applied (11)

6 Amateur artist to capture rising waterfall (7)

7 Great amounts rain heavily on blokes protecting duck (11)

8 In placid manner, pick six characters from seven lycanthropes (6)

12 Ones drawing fictional pig? They appeal to the girls (4-7)

14 What the absent-minded (or uncaring) greengrocer does (3,4,1,3)

16 Doesn’t leave out trendy crosswords’ building blocks: about 500! (8)

18 Upriver, glimpsed along Nile’s drainage area: national, primarily? (7)

19 Relate to sorrow (7)

20 Literary figure found meandering in Detroit, mostly (6)

25 Stoves regularly seen in sets (3)

Solution no. 3321