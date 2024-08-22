The Sunday Crossword No. 3321

Across

1 Departed at the last minute (4)

3 Clairvoyancy of the Dark Ages? (10)

9 Successfully wear dress that’s not loud (4)

10 Infernal class of exercises taking time? Son, they could be positive (5,5)

11 Puts in a call to Dover? Or Rugby? (7,5)

15 Ditches storage’s cap; escalates, in part (7)

16 Pacify with a k-kind of pudding (7)

17 Encourages rising, sets off to go around North (7)

19 In Oxford at the outset, intensively study flipping electrical engineer (7)

20 Hotel’s rather fancy – here? (6,6)

23 Everyman’s … average. ‘Rank’? That’s too much (10)

24 When nothing changes if you turn back time? (4)

25 Sum like ‘125 x 8’? (5,5)

26 Man, perhaps, in audition the writer’s going to (4)

Down

1 Clear ‘Hello!’ misread in French city (2,8)

2 Government economist in battered trenchcoat (10)

4 Tells one that might be Des: About 1? (7)

5 Weapon’s deployed, obtaining vegetable (4,3)

6 Distribute dodgy enterprises (11)

7 Rear of capuchin monkey? Scruff of the neck (4)

8 Otherwise, university in London’s backing English (4)

12 Got arrested (11)

13 Stinking drunk, old and amorous (10)

14 Struggle in unpicking ancestries (10)

18 Some wholesaler, nouveau-riche, somewhere on the Med (7)

19 Revered Hindu’s headgear pinched by parent (7)

21 Go round with would-be fiancé’s offering (4)

22 Crossword setter’s written up mother’s novel (4)

Solution No. 3320