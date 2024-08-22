The Sunday Crossword No. 3321

Across
1 Departed at the last minute (4)
3 Clairvoyancy of the Dark Ages? (10)
9 Successfully wear dress that’s not loud (4)
10 Infernal class of exercises taking time? Son, they could be positive (5,5)
11 Puts in a call to Dover? Or Rugby? (7,5)
15 Ditches storage’s cap; escalates, in part (7)
16 Pacify with a k-kind of pudding (7)
17 Encourages rising, sets off to go around North (7)
19 In Oxford at the outset, intensively study flipping electrical engineer (7)
20 Hotel’s rather fancy – here? (6,6)
23 Everyman’s … average. ‘Rank’? That’s too much (10)
24 When nothing changes if you turn back time? (4)
25 Sum like ‘125 x 8’? (5,5)
26 Man, perhaps, in audition the writer’s going to (4)
Down
1 Clear ‘Hello!’ misread in French city (2,8)
2 Government economist in battered trenchcoat (10)
4 Tells one that might be Des: About 1? (7)
5 Weapon’s deployed, obtaining vegetable (4,3)
6 Distribute dodgy enterprises (11)
7 Rear of capuchin monkey? Scruff of the neck (4)
8 Otherwise, university in London’s backing English (4)
12 Got arrested (11)
13 Stinking drunk, old and amorous (10)
14 Struggle in unpicking ancestries (10)
18 Some wholesaler, nouveau-riche, somewhere on the Med (7)
19 Revered Hindu’s headgear pinched by parent (7)
21 Go round with would-be fiancé’s offering (4)
22 Crossword setter’s written up mother’s novel (4)