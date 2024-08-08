GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Published - August 08, 2024 09:01 am IST

The Sunday Crossword No. 3319

Across

1 Sticky quality that’s characteristic of seafood? (10)

6 Pointedly cut back? That’s crazy (4)

9 It may take notes for one on the fiddle (5,5)

10 ‘European capital?’ ‘Cairo, Slovenia.’ ‘...not entirely’ (4)

11 Tired? I’ll trot out something to read (6,6)

15 European, and united, it’s become apparent (7)

16 Section of symposium in ICA building that may transport you (7)

17 Perks up demonstrations (7)

19 Hot and bothered, with fourth and fifth characters quitting playgroup (7)

20 Terrific Hitchcock thriller with a drop of red sauce (5,7)

23 In retirement, make some changes? It’s regularly seen in the main (4)

24 Finished, being hot (7,3)

25 Expressed weariness, heard in TV station (4)

26 Harbours’ charms (10)

Down

1 At first, celebration agreeable—before Everyman showed up (4)

2 Primarily, architectural polygonal / semicircular exhedra? (4)

3 Ones on the wing in derisory prison (11)

4 Wrote symbols, number 500, describing gallery (7)

5 Star with radiant smile, that’s matey (7)

7 In stoic fashion, lab cats try to run free (10)

8 Wears checks where drinks are sold (6,4)

12 Men with pointers meddled—everywhere you look! (11)

13 Isolates unhealthy Easter eggs ... (10)

14 ... so quietly, went on to say ... ‘chubby’ (4-6)

18 River around north’s quiet presently (7)

19 Feel uncomfortable following roast: dash! (7)

21 Double the size of your dating pool in inhospitable location? (4)

22 Does a mafioso’s job on old fellow, vacantly fearless (4)

Solution No. 3318

Related Topics

The Hindu Sunday Magazine / games / lifestyle and leisure / leisure (general) / entertainment (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.