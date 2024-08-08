The Sunday Crossword No. 3319

Across

1 Sticky quality that’s characteristic of seafood? (10)

6 Pointedly cut back? That’s crazy (4)

9 It may take notes for one on the fiddle (5,5)

10 ‘European capital?’ ‘Cairo, Slovenia.’ ‘...not entirely’ (4)

11 Tired? I’ll trot out something to read (6,6)

15 European, and united, it’s become apparent (7)

16 Section of symposium in ICA building that may transport you (7)

17 Perks up demonstrations (7)

19 Hot and bothered, with fourth and fifth characters quitting playgroup (7)

20 Terrific Hitchcock thriller with a drop of red sauce (5,7)

23 In retirement, make some changes? It’s regularly seen in the main (4)

24 Finished, being hot (7,3)

25 Expressed weariness, heard in TV station (4)

26 Harbours’ charms (10)

Down

1 At first, celebration agreeable—before Everyman showed up (4)

2 Primarily, architectural polygonal / semicircular exhedra? (4)

3 Ones on the wing in derisory prison (11)

4 Wrote symbols, number 500, describing gallery (7)

5 Star with radiant smile, that’s matey (7)

7 In stoic fashion, lab cats try to run free (10)

8 Wears checks where drinks are sold (6,4)

12 Men with pointers meddled—everywhere you look! (11)

13 Isolates unhealthy Easter eggs ... (10)

14 ... so quietly, went on to say ... ‘chubby’ (4-6)

18 River around north’s quiet presently (7)

19 Feel uncomfortable following roast: dash! (7)

21 Double the size of your dating pool in inhospitable location? (4)

22 Does a mafioso’s job on old fellow, vacantly fearless (4)

Solution No. 3318