The Sunday Crossword No. 3318

Across

1 Is no longer interested in row, abandoned with gusto (8)

5 Amateur scales back, being more than dozy (6)

9 Starts to figure out problem? Dandy! (3)

10 Falling apart with bile, pair of unionists: slow down there! (5-2,4)

12 One observes small tattoo put on part of chest as an alternative (9)

13 Again performed piece of theatre didactically (5)

14 Agitated, caused queasy feelings in the main (6,3,4)

18 Often the alias is deployed to appear insincere (3,1,5,4)

20 One of our feathered friends who travelled around the world? (5)

22 Rebooted downloads that may include many boxes (9)

24 Husband wearing band, constant love token, beginning to sigh soft sounds (11)

25 Sense of self, such as love (3)

26 Understand IT’s 1s and 0s? (6)

27 Demonstrations in favour of taxes (8)

Down

1 Clumsy pronouncement by easily surprised patron of seafood restaurant (6)

2 Location up by Crete in resort for privileged (3-6)

3 Discredit potato, on reflection? (5)

4 Kettle, perhaps one that’ll leak (7-6)

6 Wonderful sandwich one found in Cape (9)

7 At first, Everyman’s rattled, then embarrassed, having made mistakes (5)

8 Theatrical work, sweet thing in which children have fun (8)

11 Pick up and convert this particular set piece (4,3,6)

15 Supplier of stimulant high after cocaine, ecstasy (twice) and weed (6,3)

16 Flowers sourced here, from Cole and Erskine (9)

17 Dogged son had borrowed money (8)

19 A Caledonian’s fancy neckwear (6)

21 Imitating sound of mobile phone alert? (5)

23 In sound, tip for composer (5)

Solution no. 3317