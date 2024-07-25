The Sunday Crossword No. 3317

Across

1. Bit of beer and a nut (4)

3. They mean the same thing (5,5)

9. In the lecture hall, study example of pond flora (4)

10. Cambodia’s king overtly to embrace act of invitation (6,4)

11. Old pile in a state: bingo! (7,5)

15. Excerpt of text remembered in the end (7)

16. Basis of a speech? (7)

17. Briefly make the case for mullet? That’s mean (7)

19. Heath promises to be monotonous (7)

20. Mother’s involved with suave bewhiskered type (7,5)

23. Two airlines with grand facility for customers (7,3)

24. Everyman, I appreciate that, is given to self-reflection (4)

25. Being sociable with group of journalists where music is made (6,4)

26. Primarily, hoopla yielding phoney enthusiasm? (4)

Down

1. Bad luck that’s likely to grate? (4,6)

2. Commercial to liken Luxembourg to last thing in luxury – well enough! (10)

4. Splashy, tinselly, less large: so trendy (2,5)

5. Adapts Swift etc for the audience (7)

6. The writer, funny character, to cover dirty old men in intros: great note! (11)

7. Positive review of DJ’s gig (4)

8. Lover-boy rises, inflamed? (4)

12. Partitioned carelessly, leading to apprehension (11)

13. Yes, you: all bets are off (10)

14. Old flame, slippery sort, heading off to scold and enrage (10)

18. Performed a chore, removing duck that’s lingered awkwardly (7)

19. In France, you run over small Italians (7)

21. Flipping computers making a racket (4)

22. Wine before kiss, that’s the heart of it (4)

Solution no. 3316

