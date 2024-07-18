ADVERTISEMENT

The Sunday Crossword No. 3316

Updated - July 18, 2024 09:57 am IST

Published - July 18, 2024 09:00 am IST

Across

1 Pauses in Hamlet upsetting (3-3)

4 As these words are like most poetry (8)

9 Perhaps Sturgeon’s gone east for pescatarian option (4,5)

11 Stray found in mountains (5)

12 Follow edges of footprint? (5)

14 Lowers trousers, having consumed liquor: high-risk actions (4,5)

15 Critical memos rewritten; they only cover small areas (13)

18 Greatly enjoy percussion overwhelming Sweden’s rowdy music (8,5)

20 At home with insignificant type, idiot, nothing, no-name (9)

22 Send out one’s children (5)

23 Cut – or pure, you say? (5)

24 Stalls accommodating greedyguts, prickly types (9)

26 Aversion: staidest upset (8)

27 Guides some of gnus herself (6)

Down

1 One magazine, then another: you’re here for it all! (8)

2 It’s decrepit? (3)

3 Red / green / yellow ingredient topping Italy’s pizza’s ... topping! (9)

5 Article on public land leading to Parky’s indisposition (3,6,4)

6 Casts Cockney as gentry (5)

7 Young man with gloom lifting snogs wildly in erotic verse (4,2,5)

8 Primarily, decidedly ritzy / elegantly styled – suit yourself! (6)

10 Film rebooted: I Took The Limes (4,4,2,3)

13 Fancy lady revamping sad churches (11)

16 Delicious quality: after time, wine going to head (9)

17 Rates fools, storing jam with no lid (8)

19 Passed over – lamented (6)

21 Creep up on a policeman in Limerick (5)

25 Everyman? Joke (3)

Solution no. 3315

