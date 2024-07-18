The Sunday Crossword No. 3316

Across
1 Pauses in Hamlet upsetting (3-3)
4 As these words are like most poetry (8)
9 Perhaps Sturgeon’s gone east for pescatarian option (4,5)
11 Stray found in mountains (5)
12 Follow edges of footprint? (5)
14 Lowers trousers, having consumed liquor: high-risk actions (4,5)
15 Critical memos rewritten; they only cover small areas (13)
18 Greatly enjoy percussion overwhelming Sweden’s rowdy music (8,5)
20 At home with insignificant type, idiot, nothing, no-name (9)
22 Send out one’s children (5)
23 Cut – or pure, you say? (5)
24 Stalls accommodating greedyguts, prickly types (9)
26 Aversion: staidest upset (8)
27 Guides some of gnus herself (6)
Down
1 One magazine, then another: you’re here for it all! (8)
2 It’s decrepit? (3)
3 Red / green / yellow ingredient topping Italy’s pizza’s ... topping! (9)
5 Article on public land leading to Parky’s indisposition (3,6,4)
6 Casts Cockney as gentry (5)
7 Young man with gloom lifting snogs wildly in erotic verse (4,2,5)
8 Primarily, decidedly ritzy / elegantly styled – suit yourself! (6)
10 Film rebooted: I Took The Limes (4,4,2,3)
13 Fancy lady revamping sad churches (11)
16 Delicious quality: after time, wine going to head (9)
17 Rates fools, storing jam with no lid (8)
19 Passed over – lamented (6)
21 Creep up on a policeman in Limerick (5)
25 Everyman? Joke (3)