The Sunday Crossword No. 3315

Across

1 Concerning discrimination that may be experienced following a meal (10)

6 Best to have tricky situation reversed (4)

9 Tearing apart camel bone (10)

10 Norman city’s best loved? Not entirely (2,2)

11 Test consists of loud conflict, outcome of a duel (12)

15 Joanna’s decent? (7)

16 Fruit pie – the last – it’s his (7)

17 One who hesitates verbally, missing intro; she takes a nosedive (7)

19 Stuffy, with no issues, you say? (7)

20 In Venice, orator rambling: it’s too much (12)

23 Innovative virtuoso eschewing simplicity, primarily? (4)

24 Asians’ river basin turbulent including old delta (10)

25 Cut into German tree (4)

26 Miss redeye, rerouted to area by Irish Sea (10)

Down

1 It gets loaded in the morning moment (4)

2 In Paris, you twice assembled a short skirt (4)

3 Sounding drunk, Ms Merkel’s not quite square? (11)

4 ‘Sentient’ tech runs alternative to stairs that’s used in an emergency (7)

5 Buying and selling ingredients for jam? (7)

7 Cricketer’s futile redo botched... (10)

8 ...as polar bear is to dismiss a couple of batsmen? (10)

12 In which money (by card) is blown? (5,6)

13 Having a lot to offer? (10)

14 Swans: they have some brass (10)

18 All are reeling before end of stale beer (4,3)

19 Taking some chianti, besotted, somewhere on the Riviera (7)

21 Everyman’s after a hostelry in Italian port (4)

22 Lives with the French; no one can walk away from here (4)

Solution no. 3314