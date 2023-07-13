The Sunday Crossword No. 3263

July 13, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST

Across

1 Ruin a French party (4)

3 Fog and fuel swirling in Indian Ocean bay (4,2,4)

9 State what can be gathered from radio waves (4)

10 Fancy a plant? (10)

11 Assemble, in ranks, grand personages; they may appear as a shower (7,5)

15 Let back in to U.S. university after study (7)

16 Right: a nurse may do this to a wound (7)

17 Cockney’s articulated intellectual aspect of feature (7)

19 A starter of risotto with herb in store (7)

20 They may show equals what can be found in the sports hall? (8,4)

23 Later, I stupidly leave a vehicle in commercial area (6,4)

24 Snack that’s prepared ... I bet! (4)

25 Remove all joy from some food that’s eaten, adding a bit of rémoulade (10)

26 Measure of speed: A little kayak gets flipping 100mph! (4)

Down

1 Ignorant, like a Boy Scout describing Norway (10)

2 Sad, drunk and now on the phone? (10)

4 Utterly principled; radiating integrity; good, honest — truthful, primarily? (7)

5 Fawn that’s not so exciting (7)

6 Release Communist, one that’s initiated combustion? (4,7)

7 Tax, perhaps like an ancient invader of Britain, did you say? (4)

8 Infielder regularly needing source of water (4)

12 Fervent memorialist to enshrine with glory (11)

13 Deep thought and time invested in peacemaking (10)

14 Everyman’s among fools, ultimately preposterous in prevalent estimation (10)

18 With hip-hop artist, one with a gift? (7)

19 A type of informal shirt, big and loose (2,5)

21 Produced some sombre dirges (4)

22 Brief emotional outburst: ‘Sit up, lad!’ (4)

