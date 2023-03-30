ADVERTISEMENT

The Sunday Crossword No. 3248

March 30, 2023 09:01 am | Updated March 29, 2023 06:11 pm IST

Across

1 Either side of dayroom offering somewhere to sleep (4)

3 King further imprisoning old sculptor (5,5)

9 Primarily, country harbouring African desert? (4)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

10 Signed off work in posh coat, cultivated, heading off (10)

12 Play in a forest in a way that makes one happy (2,3,4,2)

15 Dry piece of oyster I left (7)

16 Retire in resort, a Red Sea destination (7)

17 Stationery for origami practitioners? (7)

19 Politicians’ furniture (7)

20 What may make you green in the blue? (11)

23 Misguidedly stipulated inanities (10)

24 Cut back parts of brooches (4)

25 Compensating, adding more oil and vinegar? (10)

26 Requests wine containers, unopened (4)

Down

1 Increase access to students engaged in worship (10)

2 Convenience food’s modified... Alarmed? Yes! (5,5)

4 Finally, above all, American crossword setter’s hard to understand (7)

5 To once again experience entertaining earl’s release (7)

6 Ken, I’m in U-boat, unusual form of transport (8,4)

7 Darts player stands here in part of Rochester (4)

8 Everyman’s beginning to get doddery, regularly in a spin (4)

11 Professional’s sin: ‘blue skies’ condemned (12)

13 Reorganise nuts and fruits’ location (10)

14 Saint fasts, stirring visionaries (10)

18 Sculptures honouring people’s laws? Not a third time (7)

19 Lawbreaking with an inhabitant of Yalta? (7)

21 Blows up box (4)

22 Musicians prohibited, we’re told (4)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US