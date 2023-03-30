The Sunday Crossword No. 3248

March 30, 2023 09:01 am | Updated March 29, 2023 06:11 pm IST

Across

1 Either side of dayroom offering somewhere to sleep (4)

3 King further imprisoning old sculptor (5,5)

9 Primarily, country harbouring African desert? (4)

10 Signed off work in posh coat, cultivated, heading off (10)

12 Play in a forest in a way that makes one happy (2,3,4,2)

15 Dry piece of oyster I left (7)

16 Retire in resort, a Red Sea destination (7)

17 Stationery for origami practitioners? (7)

19 Politicians’ furniture (7)

20 What may make you green in the blue? (11)

23 Misguidedly stipulated inanities (10)

24 Cut back parts of brooches (4)

25 Compensating, adding more oil and vinegar? (10)

26 Requests wine containers, unopened (4)

Down

1 Increase access to students engaged in worship (10)

2 Convenience food’s modified... Alarmed? Yes! (5,5)

4 Finally, above all, American crossword setter’s hard to understand (7)

5 To once again experience entertaining earl’s release (7)

6 Ken, I’m in U-boat, unusual form of transport (8,4)

7 Darts player stands here in part of Rochester (4)

8 Everyman’s beginning to get doddery, regularly in a spin (4)

11 Professional’s sin: ‘blue skies’ condemned (12)

13 Reorganise nuts and fruits’ location (10)

14 Saint fasts, stirring visionaries (10)

18 Sculptures honouring people’s laws? Not a third time (7)

19 Lawbreaking with an inhabitant of Yalta? (7)

21 Blows up box (4)

22 Musicians prohibited, we’re told (4)