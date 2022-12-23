The Sunday Crossword No. 3234

December 23, 2022 12:02 pm | Updated December 20, 2022 06:17 pm IST

Across

1 Cleaner cut out unwillingness (10)

6 Nag a swimmer (4)

9 Monks party with pint-sized beers? (10)

10 Everyman rues regularly being simple (4)

11 Proficiently cook pungent almondy dessert (8,4)

15 Novelist related incomplete tale, not right (7)

16 Showing signs of experience, worked from home? (5-2)

17 Most frilly, encased in lilac — i.e., stimulating (7)

19 Not good, missing small cakes (7)

20 Interbreed one’s deer, did you say? I swear! (5,2,5)

23 Gently knocks back argument (4)

24 I avert their topless cavorting in Côte d’Azur etc (3,7)

25 A collection of rabbits suffices (4)

26 Air arrival (10)

Down

1 Intruder, somewhat impolite (4)

2 Large Incan metropolitan area (to begin with)? (4)

3 Get through to little Leonard’s way of seeing things (7,4)

4 Mischievous English rector with yen for sport (7)

5 Obscure, formerly, in California (7)

7 Home to ancient Wonder, dramatic rain and density in Amazon’s character (10)

8 Bizarrely persistent charm (10)

12 Britpop anthem Fever Lover I remixed (4,7)

13 Perversely idealistic and stressed, in a way (10)

14 Somehow locate tree for pickers? (10)

18 Store trifles and beer ingredient (7)

19 ‘Exercise core, men’: former tennis ace (7)

21 Carol heading north in Spanish city (4)

22 With no coverage, support announced (4)

