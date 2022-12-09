The Sunday Crossword No. 3232

December 09, 2022 10:30 am | Updated December 08, 2022 07:58 pm IST

Across

1 They provide – and are provided with – leads? (6,4)

6 High speed in section of film (4)

9 In steadfast manner, underlying reforms (10)

10 Making comeback, survive wickedness (4)

11 In which nameless prince cavorts during dip, robe abandoned? (6-6)

15 Second in Treasury dismissed before reshuffle, one with a big mouth (7)

16 Land around a Pacific port (7)

17 Packaging manufacturer, one’s penetrating, more astute (7)

19 Aid a gullible person, we’re told (7)

20 One who may be barely crawling? (6-6)

23 Thought Everyman and deejay regularly falling out (4)

24 Chat show guests, perhaps doddery actor and nurse (10)

25 Quality of a wine that may be inappropriately picked (4)

26 Losing energy, De Niro jeers, barking pointed responses (10)

Down

1 Suffer from sunburn in exercise the French offered up (4)

2 German denied sportsmen’s house is source of valuable deposits (4)

3 Firm belly (11)

4 Compactness in cavity when half’s given up for animals’ lairs (7)

5 Who may wear pairs of spiked shoes, hoping to get a hole in one? (7)

7 Liquid preparation possessing traces of very erogenous powers, ostensibly? (4,6)

8 Boar with pearls: preposterous, they’re savage beasts (5,5)

12 Intellectual studying anatomy, audaciously clutching needle, experimenting with the optic nerve, primarily? (5,6)

13 For every swear word, I initially overlay noisy drum sounds? (10)

14 ‘80s pop star’s characteristic? Extreme frugality (10)

18 Ordered tap: espionage involves paperwork (3,4)

19 Imbecile parking Ford in the middle o’ Japanese city (7)

21 In the auditorium, spoils string instrument (4)

22 Avails oneself of some porterhouse

