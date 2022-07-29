Entertainment

The Sunday Crossword No. 3213

July 29, 2022 16:13 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 16:13 IST

Across

1 Monsoon, so golf’s abandoned: here’s a good book! (4,2,7)

8 Shy actors (4)

9 Edifies the vacuous English knight in need of reform (10)

10 Largely superficial on-screen device (6)

11 Feline coils wool (he’s known for playing) (3,5)

12 Everyman’s retreated inside, mean Northern heavyweight wanting a game (9)

14 Judge issued punishment verbally (4)

15 What’s found in some sausages? (4)

16 Bringing off the boil, begin clam stews (9)

20 Hearty piece of steak and drinks (8)

21 Back-to-front Italian headgear worn by one in Gauguin’s subject (6)

23 Playing Castle (card game) (4-6)

24 Perhaps Murdoch’s integral to Blairism? (4)

25 Honest type dated cameraman (6,7)

Down

1 Implement argument over university city in California (7)

2 Jottings offering twisted attack (5)

3 Exceed a single in cricket after six balls (7)

4 Cracks up and leaves a ship on 15th March? (6,4,5)

5 Fleshy tissue and starter of escargots with the French bean (6)

6 Losing time, ultimatums resolved, needing interdependence (9)

7 Rector leaving, no drinks drunk, not slipping about (3-4)

13 Converted Siam dough in Indian Ocean port (9)

15 Mottos without... without function (7)

17 Initially, arty Roaring Twenties design embracing chrome ornamentation! (3,4)

18 Better-dressed nephew (not primarily shabbier) (7)

19 More above board with fewer clouds seen (6)

22 One lacking faith not at bank job (5)

