The Sunday Crossword No. 3212

Across

1 Nutritious and well done (4,3,3)

6 Idolised bird in Sinai, primarily? (4)

9 Acquire habit of roly-poly pudding containing date, say (3,7)

10 A drink then, Father (4)

12 Fifty soldiers involved in transport ordinance (11)

15 Runs at what may be run up? (7)

16 Ultimate challenge: getting First Lady to have a siesta? (7)

17 Went round half of Oxford eating snack (7)

19 Artist’s image with donkey and duck (7)

20 Urged fiscal reforms: awful (11)

23 Removing head from French sculptor’s Supreme God (4)

24 Playing viol in tunic, not keeping time, in arrangement for two (5,5)

25 Write your name on board outside pub (4)

26 Some champers is (tentatively) endless (10)

Down

1 Coaches and horses: Everyman’s aboard! (4)

2 German lad in bellbottoms (4)

3 They’re incendiary crusaders for truth, says Spooner (12)

4 Ingress winding with steps down (7)

5 Run obtained by England’s opener twice after at least 12 balls (7)

7 ‘Like the rainforest?’ ‘Baking: I’ve disrobed abruptly’ (10)

8 Male people in unwholesome condition (10)

11 Lower Court as represented in paintings (12)

13 Agree what must be positive or negative is folk instrumentation (10)

14 Strongly criticising meat with a pungent taste (10)

18 Degenerate duke to lie back, topless (7)

19 Mostly wheezy Southern seabirds (7)

21 Conceal monstrous alter ego on the radio (4)

22 Insect with acerbic taste brought up (4)