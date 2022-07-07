The Sunday Crossword No. 3210

Across

1 Runs down with £1,000 for sporting coups (5,5)

6 Stradivari’s taking in opera singer(4)

9 Disturbed bird makes a little sound, heads off (10)

10 In retrospect, I had doubts, ultimately, about record (4)

11 Ready to meet Nelson at sea (2,4,6)

15 Nowadays, timely journalist moved with the times (7)

16 Disciplined hospital employee (7)

17 Really, a tango with Queen? (2,5)

19 Snarling crabby reclusive ornery old grouse (economical, primarily!) (7)

20 Policeman to pen in protesters getting something for tea? (6,6)

23 Two-thirds of wives-to-be selected 15th March, perhaps (4)

24 Fail to impress when lured astray before Mass (10)

25 Remove some fibrous tissue (4)

26 Doting, tender name? (10)

Down

1 English insult offered up for French dramatist (4)

2 Part of church where mobile phone use might be heard (4)

3 Express to voice anger (11)

4 Student deserved to become erudite (7)

5 Everyman receiving a knighthood — subsequently assuming initially dirty deals (5,2)

7 Fail-safe if I do troop manœuvres (5-5)

8 Models cunning, getting fancy cars (10)

12 Source of wine from ancient river? (11)

13 Strong drink when harmonicas playing (10)

14 For whom ‘proper bash’ moves around? (3-7)

18 Had made alterations to e.g. jeans (5,2)

19 Extremely tense and hot before end of story (2,5)

21 Yield is small hard fruit, we’re told (4)

22 After second month in France, you will be served up mildly obscene material (4)