The Sunday Crossword No. 3320

Published - August 15, 2024 09:01 am IST

Across

1 Topless stunts engrossing husband in dockers’ milieu (6)

4 It must be approximately a foot in length (4,4)

9 Again give credence to description of Navy Seals outfit? (9)

11 Somewhat anti-German, this beast (5)

12 Non-drinker wearing beam? No: irritable! (5)

14 Having chewed escallops, comes to premature end (9)

15 Standard wedding feature in Britain: bold drunkard, first to trip (8,5)

18 Avoiding adventurousness, having eaten dishes of bananas (2,3,4,4)

20 Looking up and swearing (9)

22 Stiff clothing Everyman had (5)

23 Primarily antisocial, leerily offish or frosty? (5)

24 Showed approval of France (wasn’t paying attention) (6,3)

26 Tactful and distinct in pronouncement (8)

27 Pot-head, one preparing apricots? (6)

Down

1 Struggle, insanely bored: it’s what you have to wear (8)

2 Bow stored in cedar chest (3)

3 Model wearing elaborate headgear: wow! (5,4)

5 He’d gab and grumble affectedly – tried to subtly impress (6-7)

6 More paintings etc by O’Keeffe finally put up (5)

7 Sinking in Tigris, green, flailing (11)

8 Go back, not initially finding exit (6)

10 Before perhaps, ladies in trouble (13)

13 Like forward planning a mass exodus (11)

16 Seriously, I’m approaching Robin’s home (2,7)

17 Goes to join with senior teachers’ backing (5,3)

19 In the wrong order, finally arrive in hilly area (6)

21 Conclude fashionable arbiter must be sent up (5)

25 Possess fancy item of clothing that’s no good (3)

Solution No. 3319

