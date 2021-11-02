The single ‘Besharmi’ on the pain of unhealthy relationships

02 November 2021 16:38 IST

Sung by Mukku, the video also features actor Ridhima Pandit

It is not only love but also self-respect and care that sustains a healthy relationship. Then how does one handle toxic relationships? Here comes the track ‘Besharmi’ that talks about these issues. Written, composed and sung by Mukku (Mukul Madaan) ‘Besharmi’ depicts the pain and anguish of such an unhealthy relationship and the strength one needs to get rid of it. It’s music is composed by Suyash Singh and Danny Aatre.

A still from the video | Photo Credit: special arrangement

The single released recently on Koinage Records’ YouTube channel and other music streaming platforms, accompanies a video directed by Saurabh Khatri.

The video shows Mukku and actor Ridhima Pandit (of the sitcom TV series Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant fame) as a married couple. How the wife deals with an alcoholic and drug addict husband forms part of the story.

Mukku mostly sings in Hindi and Punjabi and made his debut with ‘Dreams’ in 2019. In his two-year-long singing career, the musician has done albums like Tu Rovenga, Teriyan Akhiyan, Tere Karke and Faisla Tera and is best known for his lyrics for ‘Bheeg Jaunga’ starring Rubina Dilaik. “‘Besharmi’ is close to my heart,” he says.

“The moment I heard the lyrics, I loved the song and wanted to do it. Self-love and self-respect was an add-on, as this is something I believe in. It turned out to be a good choice.” says Ridhima Pandit, who was one of the participants in Bigg Boss OTT.