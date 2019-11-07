The silver jubilee spirit

The Maharaja Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV, took charge of the administration of Mysore Province on August 8, 1902 and by 1927 he completed his successful rule of 25 years. It was a matter of great joy, particularly for the Dewan Sir Mirza Ismail as the Maharaja was also his classmate and close friend. To make this silver jubilee of the remarkable administration a memorable event in the history of the state, Sir Mirza embarked upon several progressive projects including beautification of Bangalore and other towns of the state. Referred to as Silver Jubilee Spirit by some historians, this process did not confine only to one year, but continued in the subsequent years too to make Bangalore an outstanding and a unique city of the country.

An elegant boulevard laid from the beginning of Narasimharaja Road (N.R. Road) to Jumma Masjid near K.R. Market, on August 8, 1927 called Sri Krishnarajendra Silver Jubilee Park stands as an evidence for the commencement of the celebration of the golden era of Mysore Province. Even today a yellow plaque of BMP with the date, indicate the Dewan’s intention to make the occasion a long lasting one. Till the construction of the flyover, the park was full of trees and graceful. However, later, it has lost its original charm.

Another step taken at that time, to make the city beautiful was to install chandeliers like lamp posts within circles, at many major intersections. In front of K.R. Market and Town Hall attractive ovals were built. Al these structures have been engulfed by the ever increasing traffic. The oval in front of K.R. Market was called Sir Mirza Ismail Oval. Though the structure gave way to the flyover, a name sake yellow plaque of BBMP displaying the name Sir Mirza Ismail Oval still exists.

Sir Mirza is also credited to have been responsible for the city to be the first at national level in some aspects. One such striking example is the fountain found even today in front of the Maharaja Chamarajaendra Wadiyar statue at Cubbon Park. Sir Mirza’s concern for the city can be gauged by the parrot episode associated with this fountain. The Dewan gives a vivid account of the entire story in his autobiography, My Public Life.

The Maharani of Bajang and her husband from Nepal, had made their home in Bangalore, and were very popular figures in the social life of the city. The Maharani was a kind-hearted and charming lady. She had a favourite parrot, but was worried about its future when she was no more. So, she asked Sir Mirza, if he would undertake to provide it with a home in Lalbagh, where, at that time some birds were kept. She was prepared to give Rs. 5,000 to meet the cost of looking after it. Sir Mirza promised her that the bird would be looked after with all care, but he would use the money for a better and constructive purpose. He had thought of building a fairy fountain which the city lacked at that time. The location decided was right in front of the Statue of Chamarajendra Wadiyar in Cubbon Park. The Maharani readily agreed for the rare initiative and even gave Rs 3000 more when there was need of money to complete the construction. With a grant from the state, the fountain was completed and a stone tablet with this writing, ‘A gift of Maharani Sahiba of Bajang, Nepal’, was fixed at the base of the structure.

The Maharani was extremely happy that her money had been used for such an aesthetic venture. She later left to Bombay along with her parrot and died there. The fate of the bird was not known.

The most attractive feature of the fountain was – apart from the usual lighting effects it could be manipulated to play in different combinations by means of valve arrangement. Sir Mirza was happy that thousands used to gather round it, particularly on Sunday evenings and derive great pleasure from watching zooming water flow from pipes to different heights.

At the end of this Fountain episode, Sir Mirza makes a note that, “ït is obligatory for the administration to provide for the recreation and enjoyment of the people, especially the poorer classes, and enable them to enjoy themselves without expenses.

The Dewan was extremely satisfied for building a first-ever-musical fountain of the country in the city he loved. The Marquess of Lothian, who was shown this structure by him, had admitted that he had not seen any where such a fountain. When the Maharani’s brother, Maharaja Sir Mohun Shamshere Jung Bahadur Rana, the former Prime Minister of Nepal came to the city, Sir Mirza took him to show his sister’s gift to Bangalore.

In spite of so much of history behind it, the fountain is not well maintained. Revival to its original grandeur and erecting a plaque to tell its significance is what is immediately needed.

Another practical step taken by Sir Mirza was to build bus stations. It began in 1940, with a large one in the city of Bangalore at Kalasipalyam, as a counter part of the Railway station. His idea was that all buses going out of municipal limit should start from one place. ‘The Bangalore Bus station was unique in India’, writes Sir Mirza.

Minto Anjaneya Temple, St. Luke’s Church, Sri Chamarajendra Samskrita College building, all the three, located in Chamarajapet, K.R. market, Sir K.P. Puttanna Chetty Dispensary, extended wing of Glass House in Lalbagh, Guard House at Lalbagh west gate and many more such heritage structures in Bangalore owe their existence to Dewan Sir Mirza Ismail’s period.

To continue ..

