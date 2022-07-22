Aggressive bidding by both players saw North-South reach game in hearts. West knew that South would need to ruff some spade losers in dummy, so he made the obvious lead of a trump. South won with dummy’s 10 and led a spade. West won and persevered with another trump, won in hand by South.

At this point, South could ruff a spade in dummy, cash dummy’s ace-king of diamonds, and ruff a diamond. He could ruff a spade and ruff a diamond back to his hand, but he would only have one trump remaining. West would also have a trump, and South would have to lose three more tricks.

The diamond finesse was needed, so South led the 10 of diamonds. West covered with the queen and dummy won with the ace. South led a heart to his ace, drawing the last outstanding trump, and cashed the nine of diamonds. He ruffed a spade in dummy and discarded two losers on the king and jack of diamonds. That was five hearts in his hand, four diamond tricks, and one spade ruff in dummy for a total of 10 tricks.

Making this contract required careful timing by declarer. It could easily have gone wrong. Nicely played!