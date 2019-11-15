In the footsteps of MKT

Sixty years after his demise, public memory about Tamil thespian, film actor, producer and Carnatic vocalist M K Thyagaraja Bhagavathar remains focused on his rapid rise in pre-Independence India’s nascent entertainment industry, his imprisonment after being named as one of the many suspects in the sensational Lakshmikanthan Murder Case, and the slow decline of his glory years after his release.

It is an incomplete portrait, as, in the words of Italian poet and novelist Cesare Pavese, ‘We do not remember days, we remember moments’. And with the recent announcement of a State-funded memorial for MKT in Tiruchi, what exactly will we recall about this multi-faceted star?

Chronicling MKT’s early years is a tough task, because nearly all the material is based on anecdotes and writers have to keep sifting the chaff from the lore that inevitably builds around a star.But it is still possible to see some of the places in Tiruchi that shaped the young Thyagarajan’s life — and possibly kept him rooted to his hometown until the very end. These spots in the city can well serve as a mini heritage trail.

Early years

Born on March 1, 1910, in Thanjavur to Krishnamurthi Achari and Manikatthammal, Thyagarajan was the eldest of six children. Krishnamurthi was a goldsmith of modest circumstances. Thyagarajan and his siblings grew up in the ancestral home on Khan Miyan Mettu Street in Kilapudur, Palakkarai that their father had inherited from his father Muthuveera Achari.

“At the height of his fame, MKT Bhagavathar owned many homes along this lane, and also helped to refurbish the Kalikkambal Temple here. But he had to sell many of his properties in the mid-1940s to meet his legal expenses for the Lakshmikanthan case,” says D Dhanapal, a close relative of the singer, who is based in Tiruchi.

A short walk away on Palayakovil Road, is the Holy Redeemer’s Basilica (built in 1881), on the grounds of which was located the now defunct ‘Jebamalai Temple School’, where Thyagarajan studied until the fifth class.

“His mind was never on his lessons,” laughs Dhanapal. “All he wanted to do was to sing and act. He used to goof off from school and swim in the Uyyakondan Channel.”

The Uyyakondan Channel where MKT practised singing as a young boy. Photo: M. Srinath/THE HINDU

Music in full flow

We drive up to see the channel (which must have been much cleaner in those days), in full flow due to the recent rainfall in the region. Across the road, is the Kuzhumiyanantha Swamy Temple. Dedicated to a Siddha mystic called Kuzhimyananda Swamigal who died in 1900, the shrine played an important role in MKT’s life, particularly in his childhood, from 1915 to 1920. “Thyagaraja Bhagavathar is said to have stood neck-deep in the Uyyankondan Channel to practise singing, and then come here for prayers,” says the temple secretary A Manimaran.

Kuzhumiyanthaswamy Temple, where Thyagaraja Bhagavathar spent much time in worship and singing during his early years. Photo: M. Srinath/THE HINDU

The open-air stage near the main shrine has hosted many a kutcheri (concert) by MKT. “The crowds would gather for miles around just to catch a glimpse of him coming to perform. No wonder it was often called ‘Bhagavathar Kovil’ when he was at the height of his fame,” says the temple official, who adds that the star also helped to bring electricity to the shrine.

Where it all started

Gone with the wind Despite MKT’s ambition to distinguish himself as a Carnatic vocalist, there are no existing records of his concerts. This is partly due to rudimentary recording technology of the time, but mostly due to the lack of back-up copies.

Thus Thyagaraja Bhagavathar’s archived musical output is limited to the songs from the 13 films that he acted in (from 1934 to 1959), plus those from the 1960 posthumous release Sivagami.

All India Radio Tiruchi, where the singer gave concerts frequently, doesn’t have any of his work in its archives, as his songs were considered to be ‘live’ broadcasts that didn’t require recording, says a senior AIR official.

To see where the boy with the mesmerising voice started off his journey as a Carnatic vocalist, one must head to the Kaalika Parameshwari Kovil in Big Kammala Street. The kodimaram (flagstaff) of this ancient temple was where Thyagarajan had his formal arangetram (debut) concert in the 1920s. According to MKT’s first biographer Vinthan, Thyagarajan’s father Krishnamurthi initially disapproved of his eldest son’s interest in singing, which made the young lad briefly run away from home. But Krishnamurthi eventually relented, and arranged formal training for him in Carnatic music.

As he mentions in an autobiographical sketch, Thyagarajan’s first guru was Chinnaiya Pillai, a violinist in Tiruchi.The stage beckoned, when Southern Railway official and theatre impresario FG Natesa Iyer, impressed by the young Thyagarajan’s Bhajan singing skills, offered him his first role as Lohidasa in his play Harischandra at the Rasika Ranjana Sabha (the theatre is still functioning in its original premises on West Boulevard Road).

The Kaalikka Parameshwari Temple in Big Kammala Street, where the young Thyagarajan had his debut concert. Photo: M.Srinath/THE HINDU

As he earned accolades for his theatrical singing, Madurai Ponnu Iyengar, an acclaimed violinist in Tiruchi, tutored Thyagarajan in music for six years. MKT also took advanced lessons from 1930-36 from Alathur Venkatesa Iyer.

“Bhagavathar was not born in an environment where apprenticeship and getting trained in classical music was easy. But he became a Carnatic musician by sheer determination,” says Chennai-based lawyer and arts enthusiast Suresh Balakrishnan, who has written the definitive biography Bagavather His Life and Times.

Thyagarajan’s paternal uncle Govindachari organised his nephew’s debut with an impressive team of accompanists. It is said that Pudukottai Dakshinamoorthy Pillai persuaded his disciple Dakshinamoorthy Achari to play the mridangam, while he himself accompanied with the ganjira in the concert. Ponnu Iyengar played the violin, and thus was a launched the performing career of the artist who would later earn the sobriquet Ezhisai Mannar (that roughly translates as the King of Music).

Home to memories

Perhaps the most poignant reminder of MKT is the former family mansion (then known as ‘Anantha Nilayam’) on Royal Road in the Cantonment area. Now functioning as a hotel, the building still has echoes of its earlier grandeur. “After his father’s death while on a visit to Colombo, MKT became the de facto head of the family at the age of 25,” says Dhanapal.

A view of M K Thyagaraja Bhagavathar’s former residence in the Cantonment area in Tiruchi. Photo: M Srinath/THE HINDU

The bungalow, which was inaugurated in September 1943, housed MKT and his siblings, and their extended family, nearly 25 members in all.The Art Deco style building has retained the grills, some of which have the letters ‘MKT’ worked into them. A sweeping wooden staircase leads to the first floor and more rooms, and the balcony where the star would emerge to see his fans. Right on top is the motta-maadi where he would practise singing.

“My mother, who grew up here, recalled that MKT would take great care to dress well ahead of a public appearance. He would bathe in rose-scented water and dust himself liberally with ‘Cuticura’ powder. His silk garments would be accessorised with stone-set jewellery, so he would look almost divine,” says Dhanapal.

The singer passed away in Madras on November 1, 1959.

His mortal remains were brought to his Tiruchi home and later buried at the community cemetery in Sangliyandapuram.

As the informal tour draws to a close, Dhanapal launches into an impromptu rendition of ‘Krishna Mukunda Murari’ as sung by MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar in the 1944 hit Haridas. For a few minutes, the air reverberates with the memory of a man whose golden voice continues to thrill many hearts.