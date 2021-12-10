The OTT proliferation

Digital Media concept Wall of screens smart TV

10 December 2021 10:43 IST

The streaming wars just got much more interesting

Much has been written about the streaming wars between global giants in India over the past half-decade, but now the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Disney+ Hotstar and others are less concerned about each other than they are about the new entrants into the game: vernacular OTT platforms.

From the Allu Arjun-backed Aha (Telugu) and SVF-owned Hoichoi (Bengali) to Neestream (Malayalam) and Planet Marathi (Marathi), these homegrown video apps have emerged to be relevant disruptors over the past two years, thanks to the lack of regional content on international platforms that focus mostly on English, Hindi and foreign-language titles.

Subscriptions (monthly or annual) are cheaper by 40 to 50 per cent in comparison to the global streamers, and some have made it easier for potential user bases in rural areas to use physical currency, top-up cards, or even mobile balance to sign up easily offline.

Some platforms like Amazon are merging with local OTTs in order to gain traffic for their own platforms. The platform recently launched its vertical, collaborating with eight other subscription-based OTT video brands such as Eros Now, Hoichoi and manoramaMAX at discounted rates.

This has been augmented by the fact that several senior citizens and members from the middle-aged demographic in India, who enjoy movies and shows in their native languages – as opposed to the more urban, millennial fandom of the Stranger Things and Ted Lasso variety – took to streaming actively during the pandemic. Not to mention, a massive consumer base of NRIs in other countries like the U.S., the U.K., Australia and West Asia who eagerly await more vernacular titles.

The rise in vernacular OTTs

According to the latest FICCI-EY report, the share of regional language consumption on OTT platforms will cross 50% by 2025, going past even Hindi at 45%.

Hyderabad-based Aha, for instance, has blitzed the market with successful hyper-local content since its launch in March 2020, and now has a user base of around 1.7 million. Their focus on original titles, as well as non-fiction shows (Telugu Idol is up next) has proven to be a hit, and the brand is set to now enter the Tamil market in January 2022. SunNXT remains the main player in Tamil Nadu, but has not made any originals yet, with prominence given to its TV channel shows and Sun Pictures-produced films; the reason why Aha sees a way in.

Koode (Malayalam), Olly Plus (Odia), Talkies (Tulu, Konkani, Kannada), Reel Drama (Assamese), Pitaara TV’s Chaupal (Punjabi), Oho Gujarati and CityShor.TV (Gujarati) are just some of the vernacular brands that are grabbing valuable market share.

With some of these players already experienced in film production, the go-to strategy is to ensure original content is churned out as quickly as possible, with culturally driven storylines, relatable small-town themes, and the cast populated with upcoming local names or YouTube/ TV stars who have been ignored by the larger players and who the audiences already identifies with.

A classic case in point is the success of acclaimed Malayalam drama, The Great Indian Kitchen, which was rejected by the bigger sites before finding a home on Neestream, which consequently put the platform on the map.

Easy access

Subscriptions (monthly or annual) are cheaper by 40% to 50% in comparison to the global streamers, and some of them, like Hoichoi, have made it easier for potential user bases in rural areas – (where the main mode of transaction is cash) to use physical currency, top-up cards, or even mobile balance – to sign up easily offline.

As per Ormax Media's findings, only 25% of India now has access to OTT platforms. That number is set to rapidly rise in coming years, as India is currently the world’s fastest-growing OTT market and is set to emerge as the world’s sixth-largest by 2024, according to PwC. Regional streamers will no doubt benefit heavily from this, as more people in non-urban areas get access to the Internet.

But it’s not as if the global names are ignorant of this trend; rapid steps have already been taken to learn from previous missteps. Netflix learnt that the immense fandom of southern stars like Vijay, Ajith or Pawan Kalyan can even outstrip their Bollywood counterparts, and acted quickly to set up a dedicated Twitter handle for south Indian content and regional language-dubbed Hollywood films and web series. Though their original productions last year like Navarasa (Tamil) and Pitta Kathalu (Telugu) were disappointing, more projects have been commissioned already, with A-list actors and music artistes as part of the fray.

If you can’t beat them, join them

Amazon Prime, by far the most stacked in regional content among the big players, has tasted a lot of success of late (Soorarai Pottru, Drishyam 2, Jai Bhim). And with a certified star like Suriya inking an exclusive deal with them, it is already poised for the upcoming challenges. The platform also recently launched its channel’s vertical, collaborating with eight other subscription-based OTT video brands such as Eros Now, Hoichoi and manoramaMAX at discounted rates. If you can’t beat them…

Similarly, ZEE5, which also boasts of a decent regional library thanks to its content from various ZEE TV channels down south, could potentially bolster its appeal if it joins hands with SonyLIV, after the merger between Sony Pictures Networks India and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

With over 40 video OTT apps (and counting) set to tussle for viewership in 2022, it will be fascinating to see how the international behemoths face off against the homegrown up-and-comers. One thing is for sure though: the viewer will always be the winner.