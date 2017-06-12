The odd man out

Though I am a trained lawyer and worked as one for a short time, I soon found myself not fitting in with the happening around me. Around the same time, I was also doing theatre and that gave me a sense of what I actually wanted to do. I gave up my job and was offered a job in NSD (National School Of Drama). Being involved in teaching and acting, only increased my passion for the performing arts. I feel proud to be a part of this creative medium.

Everything has its good and bad parts. The plus is being equipped with knowledge. Every subject you touch, you should do your homework and not do something just to play to the galleries — even when it comes to films. I feel a thirst for knowledge changes one’s perception. So, why not make films that also communicate a thought and entertainment?

That is how Prapaatha came to be. The film was about the invention of spacecrafts. I did years and years of research on that and turned it into a film. It was inspired by the book Vimana Shastra, written by Bhaaradwaaja Muni. The book is a mine of marvels. It talks about many fundamental technological delineations, apart from having achieved the design of the aircraft. I also discovered that Anekal Subbaraya Shastri successfully flew an aircraft titled Marutshakti.

These facts fascinated me and I decided to make the film probing Subbaraya’s achievements. Yet, there was always this question in my mind as there was a lot of confusion prevailing this topic. But, my inquisition was all about the science and veda involved. That was what drove me to make Prapaatha. Presented by Voicing silence (an international platform for meaningful cinema) and produced by Maruthi S Jadiyavar, it was made like a full-fledged feature film and had well-known names such as Dattanna, Shivaramanna, Sreenivasa Prabhu, KSL Swamy and MP Venkat Rao acting in it.

For me it was a dream come true. The film had 1,360 shows, including screenings at various scientific institutions. When I look back I feel I must have been the odd man out to make a film like that. And, I still am. Some people from the media commented on it but did not critique the film. But that did not deter me. I am here not to play to the gallery, but to make films I strongly believe in. This film will always be special to me as it was never about making money. I know you get your bread and butter from the mainstream.

We make so many films and yet our films are not looked up to. I feel we are way behind in many ways and are not encouraged to explore new topics and also face a lot from censor boards. Will I make more films like Prapatha. Of course right now am making Sandigdha.

The saddest thing for me is that even film making is like our education system – all about numbers – at the box office, the number of shows and how much we have made... Why can’t we just throw off the number game and just think about knowledge and creativity?

As told to Shilpa Sebastian R

This column chronicles filmmakers’ first efforts