The Sunday Crossword No. 3216

Across

1 Weave, having put in Graves, drop of Tokay and perhaps Beaujolais (10)

6 Electrical units in more ways than one! (4)

9 Must crimson, stirred wanting hint of ruby, show reds? (10)

10 Incongruous situation — almost exhibiting resolve (4)

11 Endorse heist? Government punishing (4-8)

15 Stuck in Paris, I bleat: It’s farcical! (7)

16 Broadcaster’s American Season offering spy film (7)

17 Flight attendant to depict aliens in retirement (7)

19 Trendy, exclusive and small (they’re typically under a foot) (7)

20 Bear that wrestled with monarch is very impressive (12)

23 In twelve roses you’ll find symbol of love (4)

24 Serious reading? True, I later will be confused (10)

25 A little retrograde, Everyman’s beginning to seem old-fashioned (4)

26 British traitor is privy to second of cabals somewhere in Slovakia (10)

Down

1 American in the Golden State (4)

2 Bird and a fragrant herb, we’re told (4)

3 Vinegary tripe for starters and dessert (7,4)

4 Crumple seeing tiny problem (7)

5 Pole grows older, not married, leading to general moods (7)

7 Slightly spoil friend, drinking spirits (10)

8 African eagles seen flapping (10)

12 In Gulf earlier, Scotsman’s finding old Red Sea denizens (11)

13 Cooked spider crab, brittle foodstuff (10)

14 Drunkard removing top before party, aunts regularly escorted from premises (7,3)

18 Increasingly eccentric daughter, over-thetop — that is right (7)

19 Extremely dark coat removed, jet-skiing excitedly (7)

21 ‘Young dog.’ ‘Adult?’ ‘It’s not yet an adult.’ (4)

22 Homer’s envious royal avenger, primarily? (4)