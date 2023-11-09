November 09, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST

From revolutionising cacao cultivation and crafting indigenous chocolates to establishing one of the finest chocolateries in Hyderabad, the city-based Manam brand is set to diversify into the art and culture space. The month-long Manam Theatre Festival, set to take place every weekend beginning from November 24, also marks the launch of the Almond House Foundation, an initiative by the 30-year-old Hyderabad-based sweet house to engage and empower the diverse community in the city.

Harika Vedula, Founder of The We _ Us Collective, curator and director of the Manam Theatre Festival, shares the festival tagline: ‘Celebrating performance, culture and community’. She says, “The festival is the outcome of like-minded people seeking to do something that’s not there; it is a venture celebrating inclusivity yet honouring diversity.”

With the belief that theatre plays a role in changing society’s narrative, the Foundation moves forward with a collective of artistes, creators, performers, and collaborators; an ensemble of theatre professionals.

Four-week fiesta

Spanning four weekends from November 24 to December 17, the Manam Theatre Festival brings 18 shows to the city: four visiting troupes and four local troupes at four different venues. The events include mini-talks, workshops, demonstrations, and plays in English, Hindi, and Telugu. “We have focussed on different styles and skill sets and tapped different corners of the country. The plays, which are profound, are not preachy and bound to make an impact on the audience,” says Harika.

Actor, theatre director, and corporate coach Yuki Elias brings her award-winning solo act Elephant in the Room, presented by Dur Se Brothers of Mumbai, while the Sikkimese band Sofiyum blends Lepcha folk and contemporary sounds in her second play, The Far Post, co-starring Tapas Boro. Bali and Bhoomi are two plays by Puducherry-based theatre group Adishakti — one is an adaptation of the Ramayana, and the other is an adaptation from well-known Malayalam writer Sara Joseph’s Bhoomirakshasa.

The multi-award-winning UK playwright Henry Naylor, described as one of the finest writers on contemporary events, brings Afghanistan is not Funny — a grim picture of the country, post 9/11.

The University of Hyderabad group, through their play Rest of the History, pays homage to Badal Sircar, who juxtaposed social issues with theatrical experimentation. Delhi-based Katkatha presents The Nights, a single-act puppet show where, unlike most puppet shows, the actor and the puppeteer are brought together, and three well-known stories from Arabian Nights are presented through this unique show.

Hyderabad-based Kissago and Sutradhar present Shakkar ke paanch daane and Biryani aur Haleem, respectively, while Curtain Call Theatre presents Petromax Panchayat in Telugu, directed by Surabhi Santosh.

The schedule:

WEEKEND 1

Shakkar Ke Paanch Daane by Kissago (Hyderabad)‘, November 24, 7.30pm

Directed by Jay Jha and written by Manav Kaul, the play features Jay Jha

Venue: Rangbhoomi Spaces, Gachibowli, Hyderabad

About Ram by Katkatha (Delhi), November 25, 4.30pm & 8pm

This is an experimental theatrical piece using excerpts from Bhavbhuti’s Ramayana and told through animation, digitally projected dance, masks and puppets.

Directed by Anurupa Roy; animation by Vishal K Dhar and a cast that includes Anurupa Roy, Pawan Waghmare, Mohammad Shameem and Avinash Kumar

Venue: NIFT Auditorium, Hitech City, Hyderabad

The Nights (single-act puppet show) by Katkatha (Delhi) November 26, 4.30pm & 8pm

Directed by Anurupa Roy and written by Adithi Rao and Neel Chaudhari, it features Anurupa Roy, Kriti Maria Pant, Mohammad Shameem, Avinash Kumar. Sound design and live voice by Neel Chaudhuri and light design by Bharavi; puppet construction by Mohammad Shameem, Asha, Anurupa Roy

Venue: NIFT Auditorium, Hitech City, Hyderabad

Language: English/Hindi

WEEKEND 2

Petromax Panchayatby Curtain Call Theatre (Hyderabad), December 1, 7.30pm

Directed by Surabhi Santhosh and written by Venkat Govada (based on the literary work of Phanishwar Nath Renu), the cast features Surabhi Lalitha, Anusha Nuthula, Prabha Santhosh, Sai Kadhira, Vishnu Vimal, Shiva Naga Koteshwar Rao, Ajay Radha, Shanku, Mukesh Sai, M. N. S. Manoj, Vishnu Virat, Surabhi Santhosh

Venue: Rangbhoomi Spaces, Gachibowli

Language: Telugu

Bali by Adishakti (Puducherry), December 2, 4.30p, & 8pm

Written and directed by Nimmy Raphel, the play features Vinay Kumar, Arvind Rane, Ashiqa Salvan, Kiyomi Mehta, Sooraj S

Venue: NIFT Auditorium, Hitech City

Language: English

Bhoomi by Adishakti (Puducherry), December 3, 4.30pm & 8pm

Bhoomi is a loose adaptation of Bhoomirakshasa by well-known Malayalam writer Sara Joseph. Written and directed by Vinay Kumar, in the cast are Nimmy Raphel, Vinay Kumar, Arvind Rane, Ashiqa Salvan, Meedhu Miriyam, Sooraj S

Venue: NIFT Auditorium, Hitech City

Language: English

WEEKEND 3

Rest of the Story by University of Hyderabad, December 8, 7.30pm

A story by Badal Sircar, the play is directed by Rajiv Velicheti.

Venue: Rangbhoomi Spaces, Gachibowli,

Language: Multilingual

Afghanistan is Not Funny by Henry Naylor (UK), December 8, 7pm

Written, directed and performed by Henry Naylor

Venue: Heartcup Coffee, Gandipet

Language: English

The play will be performed again on December 10, 7pm at (TBC), Hyderabad

WEEKEND 4

Biryani aur Haleem by Sutradhar (Hyderabad), December 15, 7.30pm

The story is an adaptation of The Pie & The Tart by Hugh Chesterman and is directed by Deepti Girotra and features Ahmed Quraishi, Sattya Bhagat Reddy, Rahim Amir Ali Lalani and Deepti Girotra

Venue: Rangbhoomi Spaces, Gachibowli

Language: Dakhani

The Far Post by Dur Se Brothers (Mumbai), December 16, 4.30pm & 8pm

Written and directed by Yuki Ellias, the play features Yuki Ellias, Tapas Boro in the cast. The music, created by the Sikkimese band Sofiyum, blends Lepcha folk and contemporary sounds to create a distinct and captivating world in the snowy mountains. The band members are Ongyal Tshering Lepcha, Rathap Lepcha, Noel John Karthak, Pintsok Dechin Lepcha, Mickma Tshering Lepcha.

Venue: MCRHRD, Jubilee Hills

Language: Non-Verbal

Elephant in the Room by Dur Se Brothers (MUMBAI), December 17, 4.30pm & 8pm

A homage to Lord Ganapati, this quirky and poignant reinterpretation of his story is written by Sneh Sapru and directed by Yuki Ellias.

Venue: MCRHRD, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Language: English