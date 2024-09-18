The Hindu Made of Chennai food and music festival attracts a footfall of over 30,000

Capturing a city and its effervescent energy in the span of a weekend is no mean feat. The Hindu’s Made of Chennai Food and Music Festival was a clear window into how Chennai celebrates its many facets with wild abandon. Over September 14 and 15, the festival marked the end of The Hindu’s 40-day Made of Chennai celebrations that trained the spotlight on the city we call home, in a series of public events ranging from an archival exhibit in the newspaper’s office premises and cinema by the beach to a night dedicated to stand up comedy.

The Food and Music Festival held in Island Grounds was an ode to the city’s musical landscape and culinary diversity captured through 10 on-stage acts and 40 food stalls. The event saw a whopping 53,000 registrations and over 30,000 people on ground over the two days.

On the music front, artistes with a longstanding relationship with the city like Yogi B, Arivu and The Ambassa Band; Haricharan and the Drums Kumaran Collective featuring Sireesha Bhagavatula; Maalavika Sundar; Motta Maadi Music; Paul Jacob’s Folk Agenda, Gowwli, the band, JHANU and Office Gaana regaled audiences with everything from Carnatic folk rock and gaana to industrial rock and homegrown hip hop. Madhurika Tetali, a creative consultant based in the city, was among the audience and said, “Right from rap and Carnatic to Motta Maadi Music where we could sing along, there was a wide array of music. I really liked the way Maalavika Sundar and her band engaged with the audience mixing her original, independent songs with popular music.”

Food, that captures Chennai in all its glory, was at the center of this experience. Iconic Chennai brands like C Kunhiraman General Stores (famous for selling mango ice cream and mango milk, year-round), Gopaul Dairy (with house-made butter and jam) and KGN Arifa (known for its paya biryani) did not fail to impress. Stalls serving Mexican tostadas, iced coffee, halwa, sandwiches and ice creams, besides the staple South Indian fare also drew crowds in great numbers.

Dinesh Mohan, a city-based screenwriter, had many favorites in this mix. He said, “I was there on both days. It’s my first time trying the paya biryani and it was amazing. I also tried the tamarind drink from Naga Chukka stall which tasted like panagam. It was so good that I have now stocked it in bulk.” Rapper and musician Arivu’s performance of his unreleased tracks was a big hit for Dinesh. He continues, “Yogi B brought out the kid in me! This is the first time I am watching him perform live, and it really took me back to my youth and childhood.”

The whopping turnout was testament to the city’s penchant for celebration.

Madhurika concludes, “Almost the entire city was there, from various parts. To see them groove to music and eat from different historic [food] joints was a very good experience. I am really glad I was there.”

