Daily Quiz | On November 17 events
1 / 5 |
This legendary film director had a film release this year. He is known to be a vocal advocate for preserving cinema and has spoken about art being “devalued” when viewers are treated solely as consumers. Identify the director who is celebrating his 81st birthday today.
2 / 5 |
Almost 20 years ago, this singer became the youngest person (at the time) to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Identify the singer.
3 / 5 |
This movie about supernatural creatures, based on a popular book, premiered on November 17, 2008. Part of a five-part movie series, it went on to become immortalised in meme culture on social media. Identify the movie.
4 / 5 |
Arnold Schwarzenegger was inaugurated as the Governor of which State on this day after a recall election. Name the party he belongs to.
5 / 5 |
Auguste Rodin, who died on November 17, was known as the father of modern sculpture. A movie on his life was selected to compete for the Palme d’Or in which edition of the Cannes Film Festival?
COMMents
SHARE