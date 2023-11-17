HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On November 17 events
Premium

With many key events including birthdays and releases occurring on November 17, here is a quiz on people in the entertainment industry and their work

November 17, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Abhinaya K
1 / 5 | This legendary film director had a film release this year. He is known to be a vocal advocate for preserving cinema and has spoken about art being “devalued” when viewers are treated solely as consumers. Identify the director who is celebrating his 81st birthday today. 
Answer : Martin Scorsese
