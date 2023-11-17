Daily Quiz | On November 17 events

1 / 5 | This legendary film director had a film release this year. He is known to be a vocal advocate for preserving cinema and has spoken about art being “devalued” when viewers are treated solely as consumers. Identify the director who is celebrating his 81st birthday today. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Martin Scorsese SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | Almost 20 years ago, this singer became the youngest person (at the time) to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Identify the singer. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Britney Spears SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | This movie about supernatural creatures, based on a popular book, premiered on November 17, 2008. Part of a five-part movie series, it went on to become immortalised in meme culture on social media. Identify the movie. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Twilight SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | Arnold Schwarzenegger was inaugurated as the Governor of which State on this day after a recall election. Name the party he belongs to. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : California and Republican SHOW ANSWER