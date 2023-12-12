Daily Quiz | A quiz on superstar Rajinikanth

1 / 6 | Rajinikanth is the only Indian actor to have featured in the Central Board of Secondary Education’s school syllabus. What was the lesson called? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : ‘From Bus Conductor to Superstar’ SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | Several Amitabh Bachchan blockbusters have been remade in Tamil with the Superstar in the lead. So, which Amitabh flicks were remade as ‘Thee’ and ‘Dharmathin Thalaiavan’? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : ‘Deewar’ and ‘kasme Vaade’. SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | Rajinikanth’s brother-in-law’s son is a famous music director. Name this young composer. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Anirudh Ravichandar. SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | In ‘Petta’, Rajini’s prison shirt number was 165. Why? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : It was his 165th film. SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | Name the 1993 film for which Rajinikanth scripted the film and wrote the dialogues that did not do well. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : ‘Valli’ SHOW ANSWER