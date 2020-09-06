Entertainment

The Hindu Cryptic Crossword, now on Sunday as well

You can now enjoy The Hindu’s iconic cryptic Crossword puzzle on Sundays as well! In its exclusively digital avatar, your favourite 15x15 cryptic crossword retains all of its intrinsic elegance.

As an online-only offering, on Sundays The Hindu Crossword comes equipped with annotations to guide you to the solutions. If you have always wanted to learn to solve The Hindu crossword, this is the place to start.

Click 'Show a hint' under reveal to let our expert crossword setter speak to you on the nitty-gritties of the clue.

Visit https://crossword.thehindu.com/crossword/hindu-cryptic-sunday/ and try it out now!

