Meso soup stirred with mythology

There is nothing like a combination of wind and sun during Delhi winter. Luckily, we experienced one this Christmas on the roof top Japanese lounge by the infinity pool in Roseate House New Delhi. And to add wit to the winter was Sorabh Pant, the seasoned stand-up artist who has come up with his third novel recently. “It is genuinely nice,” says Sorabh as he soaks in the air after a long ride. Interestingly, his latest work is also called Pawan (Rupa), the story of a flying accountant.

The story was in his head for five years and is loosely inspired by mythology. Sorabh was fascinated by vanar army, the shape shifitng species with tremendous power, whose best known member is Hanuman. “What if one of the vanars exist in the current era,” Sorabh begins to unspool his yarn with his favourite miso soup and lettuce salad for company. According to his folklore, one vanar is assigned to protect the spiritual head of India of India in every generation. “The current one, who has been assigned to protect the leader in 2019, doesn’t want to. He just wants to be left alone. He is an accountant and he loves being an accountant.”

Cynical superhero

The book has evolved out of Sorabh’s loves for reading superhero tales. “I think the concept of superhero existed well before everything else. It existed in Greek and Hindu mythology much before everything else. However, those guys almost seamlessly go into their jobs. They are charismatic and have no weaknesses. I wanted to create a hero who has lot of flaws. Arjun eats a lot, he is out of shape and has terrible hygiene – he grows his nails really long – and he drinks.” With so much power, why would a guy go out of shape? “There is a lot of darkness in his life because of what his family had to go through in the past. They were exploited by people whom they were serving. So he became very cynical about his powers.” But how would a cynical superhero save the world? “His cynicism is genetic and is also influenced by things that happened to him as a kid. He feels that he has been misused. He is burly, 6’6’’ and has a slightly prominent snout. He feels people judge him before they get to know him.”

That’s the storyline but between the lines you can sense Sorabh’s comment on political scenario. “One of the reasons that I have set the book in 2019 is to avoid this conversation. I wish I had delved more into the political scenario. If anyone follows politics closely, he will realise that the next level of Indian politics is coalition.” So he talks of a period where coalitions have reached a point where we have five prime ministers in India and each one of them is obsessed with building statues. “It is about living in a world where systemic apathy has reached another level. It is an India which is similar to our India but not exactly,” he winks as he digs into tori chahan.

But when he refers to V.P. Singh’s alleged appeasement policy, we know whose India he is talking about. “It is the artistic liberty of choosing the part from history that you want to refer to.” And Arjun’s apathy for pop culture seems to be comment on its excessive consumption by current generation. is “When you talk about pop culture, it is a thing you consume when you have a social life or friends. Arjun has none,” reasons Sorabh. But again there is more, and Sorabh, like most writers, isn’t sure, where the line blurs between what he thinks and what his character espouses. “I consume a lot of pop culture,” admits Sorabh, popping in shrimp popcorn, “but I find this global and Indian obsession with celebrities stupid. If you are picking what Jacqueline Fernandez was wearing on a particular day over an ISRO launch, then your priorities are really skewed.” As for cynicism, Sorabh says, those who read a lot invariably become cynical. “They carry hope and doubt at the same time because they know what the humanity is capable of.”

What one does know is Sorabh’s ability to imagine. In the prologue, he brings in Pawan, the predecessor of Arjun to save Mahatma Gandhi from a tight spot. Interestingly, Gandhiji doesn’t mind his non-violent approach. “If someone wants to protect you, you can’t exactly prevent him, particularly if he is 6’8’’,” chuckles the stand-up artist.

2017 proved to be an easy year for people of his tribe as there was a lot to make fun of. “The current global scenario makes it easier to do it but the reactionary nature of our world forces us to be a little vary of how we do it.” So from gaurakshaks to marital rape, Sorabh ensured that he presented both sides of the story. “The battle lines that we are drawing between each other is getting a little exhausting. We can’t continue like this. It is about getting your word out there.”

Need for engagement

Putting the rise of reactionary forces in perspective, Sorabh says a whole lot of people voted for Donald Trump because they felt they had not been engaged with in the right manner for whatever it was worth. Similarly, he continues, these fake senas had been waiting in the wings for long. “Perhaps, they feel, they had been suppressed for so long and now they want to be heard in the most insane ways.”

It was also the year when stand-up artists frequently made it to prime time debates on news channels but Sorabh is not happy with the changing scenario. “I was invited to 35-40 debates and most of the times I spoke on subjects on which I am no authority. I could only put a common man’s point of view. And when somebody said that I was the most reasonable voice, I replied that this should not be the case.”

Padmavati protests to people slapping each other in the air, all featured in his popular show The Rant but Sorabh’s favourite has been lit fests which he is visiting these days. “After my session, I asked some guys what do they read and they said nothing. And then they went on to add that they didn’t like the particular festival because nobody said anything controversial.” As for the vitriolic reactions, Sorabh says they have tapered off a little bit. “There is a growing sense of self awareness now when you are trolling somebody but still those who want to find a agenda will find an agenda, irrespective of the ideology.”

A foodie, Sorabh loves experimenting with food and as his shows take him to different places, there is always something new to discover. Like in Singapore, he discovered a coffee that is better than filter coffee. “In Mumbai, I once ordered palak ice cream and it turned out to be yum. My wife Iva always keeps an eye on me for the experiment can be shocking as well.” But it is worth the risk. “In Hong Kong, they have authentic Chinese and Japanese restaurants but most westerners are found in McDonald’s. We often criticise ourselves for looking for theplas and dosas in foreign lands. Their thepla is McBurger.” Iva is a vegan but Sorabh calls her a “fake one” for “she tries chicken once in a while.” It is their love for macher jhol that brought them together but now Sorabh rants that “it has more jhol than macher!” One food joke that he often cracks is about the Punjabis’ secret ingredient. “Whenever anything goes wrong, they add butter to it.” In love with Japanese food, Sorabh shares how in Dubai, where they always have separate counter of Japanese cuisine, he is found with four bowls of miso soup. So, Tara is not an experiment!