The Game Awards 2024: Game of the Year nominees announced

Published - November 19, 2024 11:46 am IST

Notably, ‘Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree’s’ nomination has sparked debate, with some arguing that expansions should be limited to categories like Best Ongoing Game rather than competing alongside standalone releases

The Hindu Bureau

Rhe Game of the Year nominees 2024 | Photo Credit: The Game Awards

The Game Awards has unveiled the six nominees for Game of the Year (GOTY) 2024. This year’s lineup includes Astro Bot, Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Metaphor: ReFantazio, and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

The announcement, made during a livestream on Monday, features a mix of blockbuster titles and indie surprises. Notably, Balatro, an indie game, secured a spot in the prestigious category, reflecting a strong year for smaller studios. Meanwhile, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree’s nomination has sparked debate, as it is an expansion to the 2022 GOTY winner. Some have argued that expansions should be limited to categories like Best Ongoing Game rather than competing alongside standalone releases.

The controversy highlights The Game Awards’ eligibility rules, which allow expansions, remakes, and remasters to compete in all categories if the jury deems them to have significant new creative and technical contributions. This policy has reignited discussions about fairness, with critics suggesting the need for a separate category for expansions and remakes in future editions.

Astro Bot and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth lead this year’s awards with seven nominations each, followed by Metaphor: ReFantazio with six. PlayStation emerged as the most recognized publisher, with 16 nominations overall.

Voting for the awards is now open, allowing fans to cast their votes until December 11. The Game Awards will take place on December 12 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

