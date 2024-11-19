 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Game Awards 2024: Game of the Year nominees announced

Notably, ‘Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree’s’ nomination has sparked debate, with some arguing that expansions should be limited to categories like Best Ongoing Game rather than competing alongside standalone releases

Published - November 19, 2024 11:46 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rhe Game of the Year nominees 2024

Rhe Game of the Year nominees 2024 | Photo Credit: The Game Awards

The Game Awards has unveiled the six nominees for Game of the Year (GOTY) 2024. This year’s lineup includes Astro Bot, Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Metaphor: ReFantazio, and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

‘Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree’ game review: A testing challenge with dark comedy

The announcement, made during a livestream on Monday, features a mix of blockbuster titles and indie surprises. Notably, Balatro, an indie game, secured a spot in the prestigious category, reflecting a strong year for smaller studios. Meanwhile, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree’s nomination has sparked debate, as it is an expansion to the 2022 GOTY winner. Some have argued that expansions should be limited to categories like Best Ongoing Game rather than competing alongside standalone releases.

The controversy highlights The Game Awards’ eligibility rules, which allow expansions, remakes, and remasters to compete in all categories if the jury deems them to have significant new creative and technical contributions. This policy has reignited discussions about fairness, with critics suggesting the need for a separate category for expansions and remakes in future editions.

‘Astro Bot’ game review: Sony’s genre-bending platformer sets a new standard

Astro Bot and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth lead this year’s awards with seven nominations each, followed by Metaphor: ReFantazio with six. PlayStation emerged as the most recognized publisher, with 16 nominations overall.

Voting for the awards is now open, allowing fans to cast their votes until December 11. The Game Awards will take place on December 12 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Published - November 19, 2024 11:46 am IST

Related Topics

games

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.