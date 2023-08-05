ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Elephant Whisperers’ Bomman and Bellie allege exploitation by docu makers; Kartiki Gonsalves calls claims “untrue”

August 05, 2023 02:28 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST

President Droupadi Murmu is also expected to meet Bomman and Bellie later today

The Hindu Bureau

Bomman and Bellie pose with the Oscar trophies next to ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ makers | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The story of Bomman and Bellie, the duo who, along with the elephant Raghu, headlined the Oscar-winning documentaryThe Elephant Whisperers, has now hit a sour patch. In a recent interview, the couple alleged that the makers of the documentary have not remunerated them and had been irresponsive after the Oscar win. 

ALSO READ
Watch | ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ Bomman, Bellie move on; neither pain of separation nor pleasure of Academy Award stops them

The duo shared they were subjected to difficult situations during the making of the documentary, and added that they spent a large sum of money to cover the expenses of the shoot. They also alleged that they have filed a case against the makers who threatened them to take it back. 

Now, the makers of The Elephant Whisperers, Sikhya Entertainment and Kartiki Gonsalves, have now responded to the allegations. In a statement, they said, “The goal in creating The Elephant Whisperers has always been to highlight elephant conservation, the tremendous efforts of the Forest Department and its mahouts Bomman and Bellie. Since its launch, the documentary has raised awareness of the cause and had a real impact on the Mahouts and Cavadis community. Our honourable chief minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, has made donations towards assisting the 91 Mahouts and Cavadis who look after the state’s elephants, constructing eco-friendly houses for the caretakers and developing an Elephant Camp in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve.” 

ALSO READ
Watch | Makers of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’, Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, on their Oscar win and the triumph of Indian non-fiction

The statement also said, “The documentary has been celebrated by heads of state across India, and the Academy Award is a moment of national pride that has brought widespread recognition for the work of mahouts like Bomman and Bellie. All claims made are untrue. We have a deep respect for all of the contributors of this story, and remain driven by the desire to create positive change.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The allegation has come up just a day after the Tamil Nadu government appointed Bellie as the first permanent woman elephant caretaker at Theppakadu elephant camp in the Nilgiris region. Chief Minister MK Stalin presented the appointment order to Belli at a special ceremony that was also presided over by Forest Minister M Mathiventhan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and Supriya Sahu.

ALSO READ
‘The Elephant Whisperers’ documentary review: A strikingly-lush safari on the co-existence of man and nature

Interestingly, President Droupadi Murmu, who is scheduled to arrive in Mudumalai today on a three-day visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, is expected to interact with Bomman and Bellie as well as the other mahouts of the Theppakaadu elephant camp.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US