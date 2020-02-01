The CW’s ‘Arrowverse’ shows are superhero TV with a focus on family drama

Earlier this year, Marvel wrapped up its superhero streaming shows, of which it had five on Netflix — Daredevil, The Punisher, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist. (They also converged in a crossover miniseries called The Defenders.) With all five shows showing diminishing returns with successive seasons, they were all cancelled. Their exit left The CW’s ‘Arrowverse’ shows (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl and so on) as the undisputed leaders of network television’s superhero game. Every year, the Arrowverse shows have crossover ‘events’, standalone multi-episode arcs that see our heroes teaming up together to fight large-scale calamities and the crème de la crème of super-villains. The 2020 crossover, a multiverse story called ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’, concluded earlier this month.

2020 also saw the Arrowverse expand to debut Batwoman, starring Ruby Rose. With a nifty bit of plotting, it also formally included Black Lightning (available on Netflix) into the fold. Both these shows, the latest entrants to what is now a club of six (apart from the five already mentioned, there’s also Legends of Tomorrow, a Doctor Who-inspired time travel drama), are fairly representative examples, highlighting the CW superhero ‘house style’, if you will.

Hero’s doppelgangers

The Arrowverse, to put it simply, is a series of shows that use the superhero/ vigilante framework to deliver a parenthood soap opera. The hero is haunted by the death or disappearance of a loved one. (For Batwoman, this is her sister, for The Flash it’s his mother.) The moral dilemmas in their journey tend to involve parental figures. While they face increasingly more sinister villains, the escalation buck always seems to stop with themselves — this is also why so many of the villains in Arrowverse shows have been hero’s doppelgangers. Bizarros, really, metaphors for what might have been, had it not been for the hero’s moral code and so on.

Consider Black Lightning, perhaps the best parenthood drama of the entire bunch. Jefferson Pierce, high school principal and the eponymous hero of the show, gives up the crime-fighting life for his family’s sake, only to be forced back into the mantle. When his daughters Jennifer and Anissa start manifesting powers of their own, he has to find a way of integrating the fact of their superpowers into their family life.

Black Lightning is very much a high-octane modern-day action drama, with the requisite fireworks and the snappily shot combat sequences. But more importantly, it finds a way to talk about so many real-world issues in a seamless, non-preachy way — police brutality, ‘busing’, queerness, the intersection of religion and politics and much else besides. The third season is about to end and the show has only grown stronger.

Batwoman, which saw a soft pilot in the 2019 Crisis crossover, has started off on a similarly confident note. In Ruby Rose, it has a charismatic lead who’s quickly become a fan favourite. What it needs to avoid is some of the defensiveness that marred some recent seasons of The Flash and Arrow, in particular. Our heroes have, of late, been making the same elementary mistakes over and over again, which makes the screenplay look lazy.

There is much to admire about the Arrowverse. At their best, the shows are smartly written bubblegum TV, with just the right balance of pathos and thrills. The challenge ahead would be to keep raising the game. Because while the Marvel shows have been outlasted, a Baby Yoda-led wave of bubblegum TV is on its way, courtesy Disney.

