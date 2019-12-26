'The Confession Killer': Into Netflix's powerful true-crime thriller

“I’ve killed them in every way there is except poison. There’s been strangulations. There’s been knife wounds. There’s been shootings. There’s been hit-and-runs.” These are the opening lines in Netflix’s true-crime documentary mini-series, The Confession Killer, powerful enough to hold your attention for four hours? This is, by far, the most wholesome show in this genre that I’ve watched on Netflix.

Well, the series is about a man who’s killed around 600 people (the number keeps jumping from 3 to 100, and then from 100 to 600) across the United States in the 70s and 80s. At first glance, Henry Lee Lucas, the infamous serial killer, doesn’t look physically strong. You wouldn’t look at him and attribute his physical features to a monster that has eliminated those many people from the face of the earth. At the same time, looks can be deceiving – do you remember the countless atrocities that Hitler (yes, the guy with the funny moustache) has committed?

When Lucas gets arrested by a Texas Ranger in 1983 for a case that’s not related to murder, nobody would have thought that this man would go on to become the worst serial killer – and serial liar – of the twentieth century. But everybody believed him. And they took the words that spilled from his mouth to be nothing but the truth. He confessed to killing a hundred-plus people, so the victims’ families started coming together in the hope that they’d find justice finally. He got attention from all corners of the country and reporters queued up to question him.

In the documentary, which has been tied together with archival footage and latest interviews, featuring former law enforcement officers, authors, and journalists, you can see that Lucas was treated as a star by the Texas Rangers. He was never handcuffed, was given unlimited cigarettes, and, when he demanded a television to be put in his cell, he got that as well. Perhaps, they all wanted to make him feel at home so that he’d be more open to talking about his modus operandi. Whatever it may be, he was like a movie star who was tasked with the duty of giving autographs while being taken on a tour of the crime scenes.

If it sounds gross, you should also pay attention to the words “serial liar” that I mentioned earlier. Yup! He single-handedly didn’t commit all those heinous crimes. As the series steps into a murky zone in the later episodes, it becomes clear that Lucas was only enjoying the perks and he voluntarily confessed to the crimes after being fed with information regarding the weapons used and the manner in which the bodies were found.

Of course, Lucas doesn’t come out as a clean man. He indeed murdered his own mother, who physically and verbally abused him throughout his childhood. But the score probably doesn’t go beyond a single digit since other people have been arrested for murders he said he was involved in – due to the scientific advancement in the subject of DNA, the cops were able to nab some of the real perpetrators in the recent years. As Nan Cuba, an author, says, “With an IQ of 87, he was able to convince a thousand law enforcement officers that he was guilty of 200, or whatever it was, crimes.”

We don’t have to worry about Lucas’ mental stability at this point. He may have taken the world for a ride for so many years, but it’s certainly – and quite literally – the job of the task force to set the confessions aside and collect more evidence to make their cases stronger. Now, because of their missteps, hundreds of victims’ family members are having sleepless nights. The series, obviously, focuses on a handful of cases as it cannot plough through all the false confessions that Lucas made.

Lucas himself dropped his mask and admitted to not having murdered anybody else other than his mother in the later years. The ponderation, in such an environment, then trickles down to: whom should we believe – the cops, the journalists, the inconclusive evidence, or the showman who had tall tales to tell?