‘The Big Forkers’ and Bengaluru

The culinary show comes to Bengaluru for its third season

The third season of ‘The Big Forkers’ is centered in Bengaluru | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Big Forkers is a culinary show hosted by two cousins — Shashank ‘Shanky’ Jayakumar and Sid Mewara — who identify more with food than any specific place. This show captures their unscripted moments, from their expressions when biting into something unexpected to their dismay in realising a restaurant is vegetarian.

The cousins’ journey of food discovery started with a tipsy conversation with friends whilst travelling through Spain which resulted in them starting a YouTube channel called The Big Forkers.

After tapping into their love for food and travel for two seasons in Mumbai and Goa, the Forkers will delve into the culinary offerings of Bengaluru for their third season premiering on Zee Zest. In a candid video conversation with The Hindu, Sid and Shanky share their experience of discovering Bengaluru’s pub culture as well as traditional Uttara Kannada cuisine.

Tell us a bit about the show and its journey?

Shanky: The Big Forkers is a result of a drunken conversation. Sid and I drove 300 miles in Spain to eat paella. We realized our love for travel and food was so great we could centre a show around it. We got back to India and made The Big Forkers happen.

Why did you choose Bengaluru?

Sid: Bengaluru is a great representation of the south. It’s a migrant city and we felt it was diverse enough for what we do.

Shanky: Bengaluru is a melting pot with eateries dishing out hardcore Uttara Kannada, Tamil and Kerala fare. We felt Bengaluru was representative of a diverse population.

Bengaluru boasts both pub culture and local Karnataka cuisine. How have you balanced that aspect in your show?

Sid: I wanted a representation of everything — from where a taxi driver eats to where the Chief Minister dines. We were told we needed to try ‘Nati style’ food. We realized much later that it meant native or country-style fare and it was such a lovely surprise. We also tried Uttara Kannada food and being voracious meat eaters, indulging in a completely vegetarian meal was such a welcome surprise. It was delectable.

Shanky: With the IT boom in Bengaluru, the city has embraced Western culture with the highest density of breweries in the world, and even though these places are fairly upmarket, the food is very local. We have tried to capture this balance in the show as well.

Bengaluru has a lot of street food joints. Did you try those as well?

Sid: We tried Gowda style food and dosa with chicken was such a revelation. I loved eating ’thale mamsa’ (head meat). Nose-to-tail eating is a big thing in culinary revolution but in India, you mostly get prime cuts or very specific parts.

However, in Bengaluru, I saw there is a deep respect for the animal, and every part is given equal importance — it’s not something you see everywhere.

And yes, We tried street food! From an actual street cart and a street-side stall as well. We also did a breakfast trail and covered a wide range of tiffin rooms. We not only hit a couple of famous places, but also went to lesser-known joints. We wanted our content to be different, something that was not already out there.

What makes your show different from other food-related shows?

Sid: It is unscripted and raw. We hope we can relate to people in that sense. We don’t edit out mistakes or make it rosy. We don’t want to create competent television, and we don’t want to recreate something that is already out there, and I think that makes a difference.

Shanky: The idea is not to be academic about food, but to enjoy it and have fun.

Bengaluru has a lot of history intertwined with its culinary practices. Are you talking about that in your show?

Sid: We have tried to pay homage to the background and culture of the food we have eaten. We have dug in and asked about the specific kind of foods we have tried. But, talking about travel and culture is something we aspire for.

How was your experience in Bengaluru?

Sid: Bengaluru is sophisticated, welcoming and relaxing. It has something for everyone. The show is also for Bengalureans. We have tried to introduce international cuisines to the locals as well. We have attempted to capture the city in all its diversity, and I hope the people like the show as much as we loved the city.

Shanky: Bengaluru was a revelation and we have tried to make the show a mini-guide to the different facets of the city.

The Big Forkers will premiere on February 15 on ZeeZest.com.