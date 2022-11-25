November 25, 2022 01:32 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST

Hyderabad’s prestigious annual Indian music festival — the 50th Pandit Motiram Pandit Maniram Sangeet Samaroha — is being held at the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT) open-air amphitheatre, Hitech City, till November 30.

Durga Jasraj, the daughter of Pandit Jasraj says. “(Late) Pandit Jasraj had conducted the festival in Hyderabad for 47 years without seeking any support or sponsorship, as he always considered himself a Hyderabadi. The 50th Samaroha this year coincides with the Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.”

After an inaugural concert by Sanjeev Abhyankar and Ustad Amjad Ali Khan on November 24, the Samaroha will feature santoor exponent Rahul Sharma, vocalist Hariharan (November 25); vocalists Anwesha Das, Rattan Mohan Sharma, Pratibha Singh Baghel (November 26); singer Ankita Joshi, folk artiste Malini Awasthi, Kathak dancer Shinjini Kulkarni and sitar exponent Niladri Kumar (November 27); vocalist Kaushiki Chakraborty, folk singer Anwar Khan Manganiyar, Mohan veena exponent Vishwamohan Bhatt with Atharva Bhatt (November 28); singers Bhuvanesh Komkali and Anup Jalota (November 29) and concludes with a concert by Pandit Jasraj Symphony with 40 musicians (November 30).

Odissi treat

As part of Natya Thoranam 2022 — a classical dance festival organised by Amrita Cultural Trust — Odissi dancer Madhulita Mohapatra and her dance troupe Nrityantar Dance Ensemble from Bengaluru will perform on November 26 at 6 p.m. at Kelika Indoor Auditorium, Taramati Baradari Cultural Complex, Ibrahim Bagh, Hyderabad.

Known for her inventive choreographic skills, Madhulita is a recipient of Ustad Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar for Odissi dance by the Central Sangeet Natak Akademi and is an empanelled artiste of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

Kuchipudi debut

Sisters Sindhu Raje Suryah and Sarayu Bindu Hasini will be presenting their Kuchipudi Rangapravesham at Ravindra Bharati on November 27, from 5.30 p.m. Disciples of guru and chairperson, Telangana Sangeeth Natak Akademi and director of Deepanjali, dancer Deepika Reddy, the young dancers will perform five traditional pieces. Adi Shankaracharya’s Ganesha Pancharathnam, Ramadasu’s Thakkuvemi manaku, Narayana Theertha’s Shiva Shiva bhava bhava Sharanam, N Ch Krishnamacharyulu’s Gowri Sukumari, Pattabhiramayya’s Nee Maatalemayanura and Swati Tirunal’s Thillana will be a part of their debut repertoire.