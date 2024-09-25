Telugu serial ‘Shatamanam Bhavati’ reaches a milestone of 1000 episodes

Telugu serial Shatamanam Bhavati, running for three years on Eenadu television, continues to find a loyal audience. The daily serial from Gnapika Entertainments completed 1,000 episodes with twists in its storyline sustaining the interest of viewers.

Proud moment

Known for its non-fiction shows such as Ali Toh Saradaga, Ali 369, Wow, Maa Mahalakshmi, Happy Days and Aadavallu, Meeku Joharlu and musical shows such as Paadutha Teeyaga and Swarabhishekam, the production house is elated to celebrate the milestone as this was their first fiction-based serial.

“We are happy and proud that Shatamanam Bhavati has completed a milestone,” says producer and actor Praveena Kadiyala.

Devoted daughter

Shatamanam bhavathi is a Sanskrit term used to bless someone with a long life of 100 years. In the serial, protagonist Bhanumathi waits for her father’s blessings. Initially, the story revolved around two close friends and then moved into a sports zone with Bhanumathi’s (daughter of one of the friends) interest in kabaddi, says Praveena. “But the father was unhappy with the daughter’s choice, due to his past experiences,” she adds. The plot then changed into a family drama and turned the spotlight on Bhanumathi, a devoted daughter and caregiver to her parents. She strives to keep the family together amid challenges, including an accident leading to memory loss.

Long-running serials march unabated with twists and turns despite criticism. “Some people criticise long serials but they do not realise that a reel story is similar to unpredictable real life. Viewers identify with the fictional characters and events in their lives and the way these characters deal with them. If the story piques their curiosity, they continue to watch irrespective of its long stint”

Praveena who has also acted in movies such as Arundhati, Evadu, Dammu, Vinaya Vidhaya Rama and Legend made her debut as a host with Amma Cheti Vanta (ACV) on ETV. She continues to host the cookery show, which has been running for four years now (1,300 episodes). It has ‘sentimental’ value for her as “The show was a stepping stone to the entertainment field.”

Daily task

Managing television production is challenging yet rewarding for her. Coordinating with the writer, director, dialogue and screenplay writer to keep the story ready for three months, and getting it approved by the channel every week is part of the schedule. “Managing a 100-member cast and crew daily is a big task. We block actors’ dates for a week but if they are free even for two days during the shooting, they would want to commit to another serial. Pampering the artistes to ensure that they don’t leave the set is quite a challenge.”

While the production house is working on an upcoming project Seetamma Sutraalu (working title), their next big venture with Spring Telefilms (they had earlier collaborated for Guna 369) called Subrahmanya is a mythological thriller to be released in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and Tamil.

