Taylor Swift’s Wembley performance attracts Prince William, Tom Cruise, Greta Gerwig and more to The Eras Tour

Swift’s London performances have been nothing short of spectacular, drawing an estimated 80,000 concertgoers each night so far

Updated - June 23, 2024 12:32 pm IST

Published - June 23, 2024 12:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Taylor Swift clicks a selfie with Prince William, Prince George and Prince Charlotte

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour made a sensational stop at London’s Wembley Stadium, drawing massive crowds and a star-studded lineup of attendees. The first night of her three-show stint on Friday saw Prince William celebrating his 42nd birthday with his children, George and Charlotte. They even managed to snag a selfie with the pop superstar, which the Prince shared on social media, thanking Swift for a fantastic evening.

‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ concert movie review: Enchanting the world, one era at a time

Swift, who shared her own selfie from the meet-and-greet featuring her boyfriend Travis Kelce, expressed her excitement for the London shows in a post. The opening night thrilled the audience with Swift’s live debut of “The Black Dog” from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, a performance that was artfully mashed up with “Come Back Be Here” and “Maroon.” The night also featured a medley of “Hits Different” and “Death by a Thousand Cuts.”

The surprise song segment wasn’t the only highlight of the evening. During the 1989 era of the show, Prince William was spotted singing and dancing along to “Shake It Off,” which quickly became a viral moment on social media.

In addition to the royals, the show attracted a host of celebrities. Nicola Coughlan of Bridgerton fame, model and actress Cara Delevingne, and Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness were among some popular faces spotted enjoying the concert.

The star power didn’t wane for the second night on Saturday, as the likes of Tom Cruise, Greta Gerwig, Liam Hemsworth, Rachel Zegler, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were in attendance.

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ is the first album to hit a billion streams on Spotify in less than a week

Swift’s London performances have been nothing short of spectacular, drawing an estimated 80,000 concertgoers each night. Swift also shares a special connection to the city, having lived there with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The Eras Tour will return to Wembley Stadium in August for five additional performances, promising more memorable moments before Swift heads back to the U.S. to continue her tour in cities like New Orleans, Miami, and Indianapolis.

Taylor Swift joins George Lucas and Steven Spielberg as highest-paid celebrities in 2024

