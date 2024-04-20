Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ creates Spotify history

April 20, 2024 01:54 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST

Taylor Swift’s album, The Tortured Poets Department, has made Spotify history. Her latest release has exceeded 200 million streams in a single day, the first album to achieve the feat, reported Variety.

On April 19th, 2024, THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT became Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day, and Taylor Swift became the most-streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history. pic.twitter.com/g2tzdzdgCC — Spotify (@Spotify) April 19, 2024

Once final figures are out, the numbers could go up even more. Along with Midnights and 1989, Taylor Swift now has the top three-most streamed albums in a day. With Poets, Taylor Swift has also become the most streamed artist in a single day in Spotify, reported Variety.

Before Poets, Taylor Swift broke her record as the most streamed artist in a single day with 1989. The album dropped in October, 2023.

Initially intended as a 16-track album, featuring guest appearances from Post Malone and Florence & the Machine, Taylor Swift surprised fans by dropping another 15 songs two hours after the album hit streaming services, making the project cap out at 31 cuts.

“I had written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs,” she had posted on Instagram.