Entertainment

Taylor Swift tops Google’s 2020 list of most-searched women in music

Taylor Swift | Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss
IANS 10 March 2020 15:52 IST
Updated: 10 March 2020 16:00 IST

Serena Williams was the most-searched for female athlete, while Awkwafina was the most searched-for woman in comedy

Singer Taylor Swift has been named as Google’s most-searched for woman in music of 2020.

The search engine honoured International Women’s Day on Sunday, March 08 by sharing their data surrounding the most looked-up women on the Internet, reports aceshowbiz.com.

According to Google, Swift topped the list of searches among women in music, while tennis player Serena Williams was the most-searched for female athlete.

Advertising
Advertising

Actress Awkwafina was the most searched-for woman in comedy, and novelist Toni Morrison was the most-searched for female author.

Meanwhile, searches for “songs about girl power” have reached an all-time high in America, while queries about “women’s empowerment” have increased by more than 330 per cent in the US since 2004.

Comments
More In Entertainment
entertainment (general)
Music Personalities
pop music
Read more...