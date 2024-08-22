GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Taylor Swift finally breaks silence over The Eras Tour show cancellations in Vienna

In the wake of the cancellations, the pop megastar’s representatives did not respond to multiple requests for comment from news organizations and her social media pages had gone dormant

Published - August 22, 2024 12:16 pm IST

PTI
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift | Photo Credit: KATE GREEN

Two weeks after organizers scrubbed Taylor Swift's concerts in Vienna amid a foiled terror plot, the singer issued her first statement on the cancellations.

Taylor Swift Vienna concert: Suspects in foiled attack were inspired by Islamic State group, officials say

“Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating,” she wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. “The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows.” She thanked authorities — “thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives,” she wrote — and said she waited to speak until the European leg of her Eras Tour concluded to prioritize safety.

In the wake of the cancellations, Swift's representatives did not respond to multiple requests for comment from news organizations and her social media pages had gone dormant.

“In cases like this one, silence' is actually showing restraint, and waiting to express yourself at a time when it's right to. My priority was finishing our European tour safely, and it's with great relief that I can say we did that,” she added.

‘The Rings of Power’ interview: Dialect coach Leith McPherson on the land of Rhûn, Black Speech and Taylor Swift

Concert organizer Barracuda Music had said it canceled the three-night Vienna run that would have begun Aug. 8 because the arrests made in connection to the conspiracy were too close to showtime. Authorities said a 19-year-old suspect had planned to target spectators outside the Ernst Happel Stadium with knives or homemade explosives, hoping to “kill as many people as possible.” Austrian officials said they appeared to have been inspired by the Islamic State group and al-Qaida.

That suspect and another 17-year-old were taken into custody on Aug. 6, the day before the shows were announced as canceled. A third suspect, 18, was arrested Aug. 8. The 19-year-old's lawyer has said the allegations were “overacting at its best,” and contended Austrian authorities were “presenting this exaggeratedly” in order to get new surveillance powers.

Tens of thousands of Swifties from around the world had traveled to Vienna for the shows.

Taylor Swift fans banned from gathering outside stadium ahead of The Eras Tour return to Wembley

Swift's Instagram post also commemorated the end of the European leg with a tribute to her five nights at London's Wembley Stadium, which she said factored into her decision to wait to speak out and ultimately “felt like a beautiful dream sequence.”

“I decided that all of my energy had to go toward helping to protect the nearly half a million people I had coming to see the shows in London,” she wrote the day after her last Wembley concert. “My team and I worked hand in hand with stadium staff and British authorities every day in pursuit of that goal.”

The shows in London, the next stop scheduled after Vienna, also came on the heels of a stabbing at a Swift-themed dance class that left three little girls dead in the U.K. In a statement issued after the Southport attack, Swift said she was “just completely in shock” and “at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

Malala Yousafzai attends Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour in Wembley

News outlets reported that Swift met with some of the survivors backstage in London. The record-smashing tour is on hiatus until October, when it resumes in Miami.

Comments

