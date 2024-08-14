Taylor Swift fans banned from gathering outside stadium ahead of The Eras Tour return to Wembley

Swifties without tickets are being prohibited from congregating outside Wembley Stadium for her upcoming Eras Tour dates. The stadium’s management has issued a strict notice stating, “No one is allowed to stand outside any entrance or on the Olympic Steps at the front of the stadium. Non-ticket holders will be moved on.”

The measure is a response to heightened security following the cancellation of Swift’s three Vienna concerts earlier this month due to an alleged bomb threat. Although London’s Metropolitan Police have found no specific threats related to the Wembley shows, the increased security reflects ongoing concerns for public safety.

In addition to the ban on ticketless fans, Wembley Stadium has also prohibited camping around the venue. This decision aims to prevent large gatherings and ensure a smooth operation during Swift’s five-night stint at the stadium. Swift previously performed three sold-out concerts at Wembley in June, each attracting around 90,000 attendees.

Wembley Stadium emphasized its commitment to ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all concert-goers, stating, “We want Taylor Swift fans to have ‘The Best Day’ during The Eras Tour’s London leg.” The venue assured that all attendees would undergo thorough checks before entry and encouraged a respectful atmosphere to avoid any issues.