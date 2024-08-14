GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Taylor Swift fans banned from gathering outside stadium ahead of The Eras Tour return to Wembley

Swift’s fans often gather outside venues even without tickets, however, the new restrictions aim to prioritize safety and manage large crowds effectively

Published - August 14, 2024 02:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Fans of Taylor Swift gather in the streets of Vienna following the cancellation of three Taylor Swift concerts at Ernst Happel stadium because of a planned attack at the venue

Fans of Taylor Swift gather in the streets of Vienna following the cancellation of three Taylor Swift concerts at Ernst Happel stadium because of a planned attack at the venue | Photo Credit: ELISABETH MANDL

Swifties without tickets are being prohibited from congregating outside Wembley Stadium for her upcoming Eras Tour dates. The stadium’s management has issued a strict notice stating, “No one is allowed to stand outside any entrance or on the Olympic Steps at the front of the stadium. Non-ticket holders will be moved on.”

Taylor Swift Vienna concert: Suspects in foiled attack were inspired by Islamic State group, officials say

The measure is a response to heightened security following the cancellation of Swift’s three Vienna concerts earlier this month due to an alleged bomb threat. Although London’s Metropolitan Police have found no specific threats related to the Wembley shows, the increased security reflects ongoing concerns for public safety.

Taylor Swift praises Hugh Jackman, shouts out her “godkids’ sperm donor”, ahead of ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ release

In addition to the ban on ticketless fans, Wembley Stadium has also prohibited camping around the venue. This decision aims to prevent large gatherings and ensure a smooth operation during Swift’s five-night stint at the stadium. Swift previously performed three sold-out concerts at Wembley in June, each attracting around 90,000 attendees.

Taylor Swift shines with star-studded Night 3 at Wembley, Travis Kelce steals the show

Wembley Stadium emphasized its commitment to ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all concert-goers, stating, “We want Taylor Swift fans to have ‘The Best Day’ during The Eras Tour’s London leg.” The venue assured that all attendees would undergo thorough checks before entry and encouraged a respectful atmosphere to avoid any issues.

