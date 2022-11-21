  1. EPaper
Taylor Swift dominates American Music Awards with six wins

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny led the number of nominations with eight nods

November 21, 2022 04:35 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST

ANI
Taylor Swift poses with the Artist of the Year, Favourite Music Video, Favourite Female Pop Artist, Favourite Pop Album, Favourite Female Country Artist, Favourite Country Album award in the press room during the 2022 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 20, 2022

Taylor Swift poses with the Artist of the Year, Favourite Music Video, Favourite Female Pop Artist, Favourite Pop Album, Favourite Female Country Artist, Favourite Country Album award in the press room during the 2022 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 20, 2022 | Photo Credit: AUDE GUERRUCCI

Pop superstar Taylor Swift swept up awards left and right at the American Music Awards ceremony this year. The 'Style' singer was nominated for six awards, with each transforming into a win.

As per a report by Variety, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny led the number of nominations with eight nods. Two of them fetched him awards at the ceremony.

The 'Ojitos lindos' singer was followed by Beyonce, Drake and Swift with each securing six nods each. British musicians Adele and Harry Styles bagged five nods each. This year, new categories were introduced to the awarding list of the show. Favourite afrobeats artist', K-pop Artist, rock song and rock album were the latest additions.

Apart from these, two categories which were discontinued, reappeared this year. These were the 'Favourite touring artist' and soundtrack categories.

17-time AMA awardee Lionel Richie was bestowed with the Icon Award. Artists Stevie Wonder, Ari Lennox and Charlie Puth took to stage together and honoured the 'Hello' singer by singing a medley of his greatest hits.

Known for her acrobatic performances, pop singer Pink performed a heart-warming tribute to late singer Olivia Newton-John. She sang her famous song 'Hopelessly Devoted To You' from the uber-successful musical film 'Grease'.

The AMAs 2022 were held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The host of the event was American TV personality, Wayne Brady.

