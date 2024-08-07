Taylor Swift and Post Malone lead the pack at the 2024 MTV VMAs

The MTV Video Music Awards will have Taylor Swift and Post Malone leading the nominations this year. Both artists have been riding high on the success of their collaboration, “Fortnight,” from Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which has taken the music world by storm.

For the second year in a row, Swift dominates the VMA nominations with a total of 10 nods. Her song “Fortnight” alone has secured eight nominations, including coveted categories like Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Visual Effects, and Best Art Direction. She is also in the running for Artist of the Year and Best Pop. Last year, Swift was a big winner at the VMAs, taking home nine awards from 11 nominations, including Artist of the Year and Video of the Year for “Anti-Hero.”

Not far behind is Malone, who has garnered nine nominations. Much like Swift, Malone’s work on “Fortnight” earned him spots in Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Visual Effects, and Best Art Direction. Malone’s collaboration with country star Morgan Wallen on “I Had Some Help,” which topped the Billboard charts, also snagged a nomination for Best Collaboration.

Ariana Grande also makes a significant impact with six nominations. Her song “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)“ is up for Video of the Year, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing. Grande’s “The Boy Is Mine” also received a nod for Best Visual Effects, and she is in the running for Artist of the Year.

Sabrina Carpenter’s remarkable year continues with six VMA nominations. Carpenter is nominated for Artist of the Year and Best Pop. Her catchy track “Espresso” is up for Song of the Year and Best Editing, while the Barry Keoghan-starring video for “Please Please Please” has recieved nods for Best Direction and Best Art Direction.

Eminem’s comeback single “Houdini” from the album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) adds six VMA nominations to its list of accolades. The song is up for Video of the Year, Best Direction, Best Editing, and Best Visual Effects. Eminem himself is nominated for Artist of the Year and Best Hip Hop.

Other notable artists with multiple nominations include Megan Thee Stallion, SZA, LISA, Teddy Swims, Dua Lipa, Benson Boone, Anitta, Tyla, and GloRilla.

This year, 29 artists secured nominations. Fans can vote in 15 gender-neutral categories, including Video of the Year, Best Collaboration, and Artist of the Year, by visiting the website through August 30.

Voting for Best New Artist will remain open until the show on September 10, which will be held at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York.