With ‘Kutty Stories’, Tamil stand-up comedians Chockalingam and Ramkumar gun for live applause

Tamil stand-up comedians Chockalingam and Ramkumar are presenting short, funny stories in their upcoming show

One of the popular jokes delivered by Tamil stand-up comic Chockalingam SP (Chocku) involves a trip to Sri Lanka, and how the travelling time to get there is less than what you spend waiting at a busy Chennai traffic signal.

There will be more such travel jokes in his comedy set titled Kutty Stories, happening this weekend in the city. Along with Ramkumar Natarajan, Chockalingam hopes to regale audiences with a set to jokes that will be an extension of their previous hit outing, titled Ram-Lingam.

In this weekend’s show, the duo will not only crack IT-related jokes (both of them have an IT background). This time however, it is centred around travel and life experiences. “There is no theme to this show. It will be a collection of fun tales, as both of us are strong in storytelling,” says Chockalingam.

Chockalingam got into the Tamil stand-up scene in 2016, after being inspired by popular stand-up comedian Praveen Kumar’s rise. “The years before the pandemic were a golden phase for Tamil stand-up comedy. With three popular clubs and an open-mic environment, the scene was thriving. Everyone was ready to do solo shows,” says Chockalingam, whose 2018 show Indha Ooru Enna Vilai ran to packed audiences in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Pondicherry.

But then, the pandemic threw life out of gear. Some comics adapted to the virtual format, but not all jokes make a lasting impression when delivered in front of a screen. “It became yet another funny YouTube video. The essence of stand-up comedy lies in being live in front of an audience and eliciting their response.” That is exactly why Chockalingam has been extra busy since October, from when he started doing live shows again. “People have started enjoying such shows, probably because it brings with it a sense of normalcy. Before every show, we ask audiences if there are first-timers, and of late, I see a lot of hands going up,” he adds.

Accompanying him will be Ramkumar Natarajan, whose recent videos on the Evam Standup Tamasha YouTube channel went viral among IT employees. In Kutty Stories, he will deliver a set on his experiences of living in a gated community comprising 350 families, apart from his experiences as a project manager in the IT sector... all of which were written during the pandemic.

“I started trying my hand in stand-up more than two years ago,” recalls Ramkumar, “My first few outings bombed, but after a few attempts, I tried the same jokes with a few tweaks and presenting them in a different style. That connected with the audience. It was live performances and crowd applause that gave me the confidence to write and deliver more material.” With Kutty Stories, he — and fellow comedian Chocku — are hoping to experience that yet again.

Kutty Stories, presented by Chennai Art Theatre, will be staged at Medai, Alwarpet (Chennai) on December 12, 7pm. Tickets are on bookmyshow.