Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith Kumar cast votes in Chennai

Several actors from Tamil Nadu’s film fraternity were amongst the first to cast their votes in Chennai and urged fans to do the same

April 19, 2024 11:23 am | Updated 11:37 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Polling began in all the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu on April 19 in the first phase of the 2024 general elections as the BJP’s ambition to emerge as a force challenging Dravidian parties in the State will be tested. 

Several actors from Tamil Nadu’s film fraternity were amongst the first to cast their votes in Chennai at their respective polling booths in the city. Rajinikanth addressed the press and urged everyone to go out vote as “it is their right and duty.”

Kamal Haasan, Ajith Kumar, Vijay Sethupathi and Dhanush were some of the other stars spotted exercised their duty and urging fans to do the same. More actors from Kollywood are expected at polling stations across the city to cast their votes on Friday.

Photo: PTI

Actor Rajinikanth shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Chennai, Friday, April 19, 2024

Photo: Ragu R

MNM President Kamal Haasan after casting his vote for the Lok Sabha elections

Actor Ajith Kumar

Photo: B. Velankanni Raj

Comedy actor Yogi Babu polled his vote at Adi Dravidar Government High School at Valasaravakkam in Chennai

Actor Dhanush

Actor Vijay Sethupathi

Photo: PTI
Photo: PTI
